Bison Sign Patriks Marcinkevics
April 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today that the team has signed forward Patriks Marcinkevics to an ECHL standard player contract.
Marcinkevics, 23, skated in 33 games this season with the Atlanta Gladiators posting 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) with a +5 rating. Additionally, he appeared in seven SPHL games with the Macon Mayhem collecting five points (one goal, four assists) with 30 penalty minutes.
The Riga, Latvia native dressed in six games last season with the Utah Grizzlies tallying three assists. He also totaled 23 SPHL games last season between the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and the Quad City Storm amassing 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists) and a +9 rating.
Prior to turning pro, the 5-foot-9, 168-pound forward appeared in 29 NCAA games between Michigan Tech and Long Island University posting 29 points (seven goals, 22 assists) with 27 penalty minutes.
2025-26 Full Season Memberships are now on sale! Early bird pricing starts at just $699 per seat. Payment plans are also available for less than $59 a month. To secure your seats visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
