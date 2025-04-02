Mavericks Clinch Mountain Division with 5-0 Shutout over Rapid City
April 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO - On a milestone night at Cable Dahmer Arena, the Kansas City Mavericks blanked the Rapid City Rush 5-0, clinched the Mountain Division title, celebrated a first pro goal, and welcomed back a familiar face in a dominant all-around effort.
Jack LaFontaine earned his fourth shutout of the season, stopping all 25 shots he faced as the Mavericks recorded their seventh team shutout of the year.
After a scoreless first period, Cade Borchardt, playing in his first game back from Coachella Valley, opened the scoring at 6:39 of the second, finishing a feed from Casey Carreau and Jimmy Glynn. Just over three minutes later, Nathan Dunkley doubled the lead at 9:46, set up by David Cotton and Justin MacPherson.
Then at 16:20, it was Jimmy Glynn's moment, as the rookie forward netted his first professional goal, assisted by Borchardt and Carreau.
In the third, the Mavericks kept their foot on the gas. Borchardt added his second of the game at 5:50, with Carreau and Glynn picking up assists. Dunkley capped the scoring at 11:56, ripping home his second of the night off a passing play from Borchardt and Marcus Crawford.
The win improves Kansas City to 45-17-5 on the season and officially locks them into the top seed in the Mountain Division with the Kelly Cup Playoffs just around the corner.
The Mavericks return to action Friday night at 7:05 p.m. as they host the Rapid City Rush once again at Cable Dahmer Arena.
Mavericks Clinch Mountain Division with 5-0 Shutout over Rapid City
