Stingrays Sign Forward Lynden Breen

April 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that the club has signed forward Lynden Breen to an ECHL contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Breen, 23, has spent the last five years playing college hockey for the University of Maine Black Bears. He tallied 115 points (49 goals, 66 assists) in 144 career NCAA games. Breen captained the Black Bears for the last two seasons and served as an alternate captain the year before.

Under Breen's leadership, the Black Bears have qualified for the 16-team NCAA national tournament for each of the last two seasons, and this season, Maine won their first Hockey East championship since 2004.

"We've watched a few of Lynden's games, and he is a complete player," said Stingrays Head Coach Jared Nightingale. "I think it's really important to add depth throughout the lineup, and Lynden has a lot of different traits that make him attractive. He can make plays with the puck, and he seems to take pride in the defensive game and hunting pucks, and that's our team identity."

Breen has also signed an American Hockey League contract with the Hershey Bears that will begin in the 2025-26 season.

South Carolina is back in action next Saturday night as they return to home ice for their final home game of the regular season against the Orlando Solar Bears for Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Amped Electric. The puck drop for that game is set for 6:05 pm. Doors will open at 5 pm, and the first 1,000 fans in the building will receive a Jason Fitzsimmons bobblehead. Parking will be free for everyone.

