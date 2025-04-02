Game Day #66 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Maine Mariners

April 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

PORTLAND, MAINE - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières hit the road for a final time this regular-season before starting the playoffs with four games in Portland against the (Boston Bruins affiliate) Mariners.

Players to watch for the Lions de Trois-Rivières:

#7 Kyle Havlena: The physical defenceman is expected to make his professional debut tonight and should add some muscle on the blue line which is sure to be an asset come playoff time.

#32 Morgan Adams-Moisan: Captain Morgan made his mark upon returning to the lineup on Sunday by notching two goals, including one on an outstanding individual effort. His 22 goals in 58 games this season are a career best as a professional.

#91 Anthony Beauregard: The Warrior Hockey ECHL ¬ËPlayer of the Month for March has at least one point in each of his last six games, with 12 points in total across that stretch. And this past Saturday he set a team record, becoming the Lions' all-time single-season points-getter.

Players to watch for the Maine Mariners:

#9 Brooklyn Kalmikov: Always dangerous when playing against the Lions, he has five points in eight games against Trois-Rivières this season. He's the Mariners' top scorer with 49 points in 59 games.

#4 Wyllum Deveaux: The Mariners' captain is increasingly establishing himself as the team's undisputed leader in the locker room. He has 16-10-26 totals in 59 games this season.

#26 Justin Bean: Maine's quarterback, he's played in every Mariners game this season. He's the top-scoring defenceman on the roster with 30 points in 65 games.

The Lions and Mariners will continue their four-game series on Friday night in Portland.

