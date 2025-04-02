Ben Kraws Named Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for March

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL (@ECHL) announced today that Idaho goaltender Ben Kraws has been named Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for March.

Kraws, 24, went 7-4-0 in 11 appearances during the month with three shutouts, a 1.92 goals against average and a .938 save percentage.

The Cranbury, NJ native allowed two goals or less in seven of 11 games and made at least 26 saves in 10 outings. He had six outings in which he made 30 or more saves. He was named ECHL Goaltender of the Week ending March 23 after going 3-0-0 with two shutouts, a 0.67 goals against average and a .967 save percentage.

Under an NHL contract with the Dallas Stars, Kraws is 21-10-4 in 35 appearances for the Steelheads this season with a 2.88 goals against average and .911 save percentage. He is tied for the ECHL lead with five shutouts and tied for fifth in wins among all goaltenders. Among league rookie goaltenders he is first in shutouts and tied for first in wins. He is also 2-1-0 in three outings in the AHL with the Texas Stars.

Kraws is the 10th Steelhead to be named ECHL Rookie of the Month joining Josh Robinson (November 2012) and Matt Climie (December 2009) as the only three goaltenders to have done so. Connor MacEachern was named Rookie of the Month in February, marking the first time a team has had back-to-back rookies of the month. Iowa won three straight from January-March 2022.

Idaho is at Allen on Friday and Saturday for puck drops at 6:10 p.m. (MT) then in Tulsa at 2:05 p.m. (MT).

