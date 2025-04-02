Florida Everblades Announce Kelly Cup Playoff Home Games

April 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades announced their opening two home games for the South Division Semifinals of the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Lexus. The opening two games of the best-of-7 series will take place at Hertz Arena and tickets will go on sale Thursday, April 3 at 10 a.m. Once the opponent has been determined, more information will be provided on away game dates and home dates for Games 6 and 7 (if necessary) of the first-round series.

The dates and promotions for the South Division Semifinals of the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs home games at Hertz Arena are listed below:

Game 1: Friday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. vs. TBD at Hertz Arena.

239 Deal: 2 tickets, 1 program, and 1 Large Popcorn for $39

Game 2: Saturday, April 19 at 7 p.m. vs. TBD at Hertz Arena.

