Florida Everblades Announce Kelly Cup Playoff Home Games
April 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades announced their opening two home games for the South Division Semifinals of the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Lexus. The opening two games of the best-of-7 series will take place at Hertz Arena and tickets will go on sale Thursday, April 3 at 10 a.m. Once the opponent has been determined, more information will be provided on away game dates and home dates for Games 6 and 7 (if necessary) of the first-round series.
The dates and promotions for the South Division Semifinals of the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs home games at Hertz Arena are listed below:
Game 1: Friday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. vs. TBD at Hertz Arena.
239 Deal: 2 tickets, 1 program, and 1 Large Popcorn for $39
Game 2: Saturday, April 19 at 7 p.m. vs. TBD at Hertz Arena.
