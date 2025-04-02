Fuel Win Shootout Thriller over Toledo

April 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

FISHERS - The Fuel hosted the Toledo Walleye on Tuesday night in an effort to gain two points in the Central division standings and they did just that. After taking the Walleye to overtime, the Fuel won 3-2 in a four-round shootout.

1ST PERIOD

At 6:50, Indy's Jesse Tucker took a hooking call to give Toledo the first power play of the game, but the Fuel killed it off.

After a lot of back and forth, with fifteen seconds left in the first period, Toledo struck first with a goal by Mitchell Lewandowski to make it 1-0.

Indy outshot Toledo 10-6 in the first period despite giving up the lone goal.

2ND PERIOD

At 4:19, Sam Craggs took a tripping penalty which put the Fuel on the power play for the first time.

They capitalized on it quickly with a power play goal at 6:01 by Jarrett Lee. Owen Robinson and Nick Grima had the assists on that goal.

Cole Gallant took a boarding penalty at 8:52, putting the Fuel back on the power play but Toledo killed it off.

At 11:37, Brandon Kruse was called for slashing. This put Indy on the power play once again but the penalty was killed off.

Jordan Martin took the Fuel's first penalty of the period at 14:05, a high sticking minor.

The Walleye took advantage of their power play with a goal by Gallant to make it 2-1 in favor of Toledo.

Time expired soon after with Indy outshooting the Walleye 12-11 in the second, but being down 2-1.

3RD PERIOD

At 13:28, Toledo's Matt Anderson sat for high sticking which resulted in a game-tying goal by Kevin Lynch just forty seconds into the power play. Robinson and Grima had the assists on that goal as well.

Both teams had a few good chances with the remaining time in regulation, but they each earned a point as the game headed to overtime.

OVERTIME

The Fuel held possession early in the seven-minute overtime period and took a lot of shots before the three-minute mark, but Jan Bednar in goal for Toledo stopped them all.

At 4:13, Bryan Lemos took a hooking penalty giving the Walleye an extra skater for two minutes, but the Fuel killed it off late in overtime.

Lemos headed back to the box with 32.7 seconds left, again for hooking. Gaudreau stood strong in net as Toledo dominated possession.

With 1.4 seconds left, things finally got chippy between these two teams as there was some pushing and shoving in the final faceoff before the shootout.

Brandon Hawkins scored first for Toledo but they did not score again in the shootout, while Lynch and Cam Hausinger scored in the third and fourth rounds to give Indy the 3-2 win.

