Defenseman Romain Rodzinski Recognized as ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

April 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays announced today that defenseman Romain Rodzinski has been recognized as the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for March after leading the league with a plus-minus rating of +24 during March.

Rodzinski posted an even or better rating in 13 of 14 games in March. He was a +4 on March 3 at Orlando and March 14 at Atlanta, a +3 on March 23 against Jacksonville, and a +2 in five games.

A native of Blainville, Quebec, Rodzinski is a +26 overall on the season and has posted 22 points (8g-14a) in 42 games this season, split between the Stingrays and the Idaho Steelheads. He was acquired by the Stingrays from the Steelheads in a trade in February and has recorded at least one point in 10 of his last 11 games.

Rodzinski has totaled 35 points (11g-24a) in 82 career ECHL games with the Stingrays and Steelheads.

Before turning pro, Rodzinski tallied four assists in five games at Concordia University and 41 points (8g-33a) in 178 games with Quebec, Cape Breton, and Chicoutimi of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Romain Rodzinski with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Stingrays home game.

