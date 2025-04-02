Idaho's Kraws Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month

April 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Idaho Steelheads' goaltender Ben Kraws has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for March.

Kraws went 7-4-0 in 11 appearances during the month with three shutouts, a 1.92 goals-against average and a save percentage of .938.

The 24-year-old allowed two goals or less in seven of 11 outings and made at least 26 saves on 10 occasions. He had six games in which he made 30 or more saves. He was named ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending March 23 after going 3-0-0 with two shutouts, a 0.67 goals-against average and a save percentage of .967 in three appearances.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Dallas, Kraws is 21-10-4 in 35 appearances for the Steelheads this season with a 2.88 goals-against average and a save percentage of .911. He is tied for the ECHL lead with five shutouts and tied for fifth in wins. He is also 2-1-0 in three outings with Texas of the American Hockey League.

A native of Cranbury, New Jersey, Kraws made his pro debut late last season with Texas, posting a 2-2-0 record in four appearances.

Prior to turning pro, Kraws saw action in 89 career collegiate games at Miami University, Arizona State University and St. Lawrence University, compiling an overall record of 30-41-9 with three shutouts, a 2.98 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906. He also went 29-20-9 with three shutouts, a 3.03 goals-against average and a save percentage of .895 in 69 career appearances with Sioux City of the United States Hockey League.

