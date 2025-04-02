Captain Deveaux Leads Mariners over Lions

PORTLAND, ME - On the back of their captain, Wyllum Deveaux, the Maine Mariners won their third game in a row, defeating the Trois-Rivieres Lions 4-1 on Wednesday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. Deveaux netted two power play goals and added an assist in the victory over the North Division leaders.

The Lions struck first at 11:54 of the opening period, breaking a six-game run where the Mariners had scored first. Moments after a Trois-Rivieres power play ended, Xavier Cormier zipped one between the pads of Brad Arvanitis from the left circle to open the scoring. The Mariners bounced back, using the power play to tie things up at 17:09. After Jacob Hudson worked one to the front of the net, Wyllum Deveaux scooped up the rebound and put one up top to tie the game.

The Mariners had the go-ahead goal waived off early in the 2nd period when Xander Lamppa's rebound goal was reversed for goaltender interference. Despite that, the Mariners scored three times in the final 7:25 of the period to seize control of the game. At 12:35, it was Deveaux with his second goal of the game, coming once again on the power play, as he deflected Tristan Thompson's shot past Luke Cavallin. Just 1:15 later, defenseman Alex Sheehy, playing in his first game since February 15, came down the right wing and snuck a shot through Cavallin, landing just across the goal line, and making it 3-1 Maine. In the final minute of the period, the Mariners added one more, Chase Zieky tipping in Thompson's shot with 45 seconds to go, and making it a three-goal spread through 40 minutes.

Neither team scored in the third period. Brad Arvanitis earned his ninth win of the season, making 24 saves. Cavallin stopped 25 in the losing effort. The Mariners' three-game winning streak is their first of the season.

The Mariners (29-33-4) host Trois-Rivieres again on Friday and Saturday. Friday's 7:15 PM puck drop is Renaissance Night and "Let's Talk About It" presented by News Center Maine, featuring the final specialty jerseys of the season to benefit the Opportunity Alliance. Saturday is "Take a Hike Night" presented by L.L. Bean, at 6 PM.

