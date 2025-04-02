Rush Game Notes: April 2, 2025 at Kansas City Mavericks

April 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

(INDEPENDENCE, Mo.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, battle the Mountain Division's top team as they face the Kansas City Mavericks in a three-game series. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT on Wednesday at Cable Dahmer Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rapid City Rush dropped the series finale to the Tulsa Oilers, 8-2, at the BOK Center on Sunday. After two tight games on Thursday and Saturday, the Oilers ran away with this one. While the first period was scoreless, Tulsa scored three in the second and five in the third against a tired Rush group. Ryan Wagner scored his 28th goal of the season late in the second period, and Jonathan Yantsis scored his first goal in a Rush uniform late in the third while on a power play.

WAGS NEARING HISTORY

Ryan Wagner is the ECHL's leading point producer since December 1st, and he is encroaching on making Rush history in his first season with the club. Wagner is five assists away from passing Alex Aleardi for the ECHL-era single-season record. He is eight points away from becoming the first Rush skater in the ECHL era to reach 80 points. Rapid City has six games remaining.

A BRIGHT SPOT

There were not many positives to take away from Sunday's game, but one that stands out is the Rush's special teams' performance. Rapid City went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill against Tulsa. The Rush also struck on the power play, which has gone 4-for-10 over the last two games.

BUILDING A PICKET FENCE

The Rush showcased an evenly distributed scoring effort in Tulsa last week. Rapid City scored exactly one goal in eight of the nine periods: no more, no less. Six different players combined to score those eight goals.

TORCH'S DEBUT

Goaltender Nathan Torchia saw his first professional action when he played the final 12:33 of Sunday's game in Tulsa. The 24-year-old from Baden, Ont. made seven saves in his debut. It was Torchia's first action since his final collegiate game on March 1st.

HE'S WEARING 91 THIS TIME

Blake Bennett made his season debut on January 17th at Cable Dahmer Arena. After nearly scoring on his first shift, Bennett wound up with two goals in his first game. He wore the #16 jersey for that two-game series due to his #91 not being immediately available. Bennett will wear his usual number this time around against KC.

THE FINAL ROADIE

The 2024-25 Rapid City Rush begin their final road series today. A special, tight-knit group that put together a valiant second-half effort and the franchise's longest winning streak in over a decade, the Rush look for one last hurrah on the road against the Mountain Division's top team.

