South Carolina's Rodzinski Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

April 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - South Carolina Stingrays' defenseman Romain Rodzinski is the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for March after leading the league with a plus-minus rating of +24 during the month.
Rodzinski posted an even or better rating in 13 of his 14 games in March. He was a +4 on March 3 at Orlando and March 14 at Atlanta, a +3 on March 23 against Jacksonville and a +2 in five games.
A native of Blainville, Quebec, Rodzinski is a +26 overall on the season while posting 22 points (8g-14a) in 42 games with South Carolina and Idaho.
Rodzinski has totaled 35 points (11g-24a) in 82 career ECHL games with the Stingrays and Steelheads.
Prior to turning pro, Rodzinski tallied four assists in five games at Concordia University and 41 points (8g-33a) in 178 in with Quebec, Cape Breton and Chicoutimi of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.
In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Romain Rodzinski with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Stingrays' home game.
Runner-Up: Reilly Webb, South Carolina (+16).
