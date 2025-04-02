South Carolina's Rodzinski Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

April 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release









South Carolina Stingrays defenseman Romain Rodzinski

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays defenseman Romain Rodzinski(South Carolina Stingrays)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - South Carolina Stingrays' defenseman Romain Rodzinski is the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for March after leading the league with a plus-minus rating of +24 during the month.

Rodzinski posted an even or better rating in 13 of his 14 games in March. He was a +4 on March 3 at Orlando and March 14 at Atlanta, a +3 on March 23 against Jacksonville and a +2 in five games.

A native of Blainville, Quebec, Rodzinski is a +26 overall on the season while posting 22 points (8g-14a) in 42 games with South Carolina and Idaho.

Rodzinski has totaled 35 points (11g-24a) in 82 career ECHL games with the Stingrays and Steelheads.

Prior to turning pro, Rodzinski tallied four assists in five games at Concordia University and 41 points (8g-33a) in 178 in with Quebec, Cape Breton and Chicoutimi of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Romain Rodzinski with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Stingrays' home game.

Runner-Up: Reilly Webb, South Carolina (+16).

Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Adirondack - Brendan Less, Grant Loven and Ryan Wheeler (+5); Allen - Trevor LeDonne (+2); Atlanta - Jackson Pierson (+3); Bloomington - Shane Ott (+5); Cincinnati - Lincoln Griffin (+6); Florida - Carson Gicewicz and Colin Theisen (+8); Fort Wayne - Noah Ganske and Matt Murphy (+7); Greenville - Kyle Haskins and Conner Hutchison (+2); Idaho - A.J. White (+11); Indy - Lucas Brenton (+9); Iowa - Will Calverley (+2); Jacksonville - Olivier Nadeau (+10); Kalamazoo - Luke Morgan (+7); Kansas City - Thomas Farrell (+9); Maine - Jacob Hudson, Christian Sarlo and Tristan Thompson (+4); Norfolk - Hank Crone (+6); Orlando - Tyler Bird, Ben Carroll and Ara Nazarian (+4); Rapid City - Mitchell Smith (+3); Reading - Logan Britt (+8); Savannah - Matt Choupani (+3); Tahoe - Slava Demin (+10); Toledo - Jalen Smereck (+11); Trois-Rivières - Anthony Beauregard and Chris Jandric (+9); Tulsa - Roman Kinal (+6); Utah - Adam Berg and Cole Gallant (+3); Wheeling - Isaac Belliveau (+10); Wichita - Peter Bates and Tyler Jette (+2) and Worcester - Mason Klee (+4).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.