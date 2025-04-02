ECHL Transactions - April 2
April 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 2, 2025:
Greenville:
Chandler Romeo, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
add Dylan Carabia, D activated from reserve
add Cody Sylvester, F activated from reserve
add Easton Armstrong, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Brenden Datema, D placed on reserve
delete Tyler Drevitch, F placed on reserve
delete Eric Neiley, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Bloomington:
add Patriks Marcinkevics, F signed contract
delete Mikael Robidoux, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Thomas Stewart, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Greenville:
add Tristan De Jong, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
add Jordan Power, D activated from reserve
delete Jacob Modry, D placed on reserve
delete Kolby Hay, G placed on 3-day injured reserve
Indy:
add Ethan Manderville, F returned from bereavement leave
add Michael Marchesan, F claimed off waivers from Atlanta 3/30
delete Kyle Maksimovich, F recalled by Rockford
delete Max Coyle, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
Maine:
add Stan Basisty, G added as emergency backup goalie
add Alex Sheehy, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Josh Nixon, F placed on reserve
delete Nate Schweitzer, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
Norfolk:
add Nathan Kelly, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
add German Yavash, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete German Yavash, F placed on reserve
delete Ben Zloty, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Carson Golder, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
delete Chris Pascal, G released as emergency backup goalie
Orlando:
add Jon Gillies, G returned from loan by Syracuse
add Liam Devlin, F activated from reserve
add Nick Anderson, D activated from reserve
delete Mark Auk, D placed on reserve
delete Kelly Bent, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
add Artyom Borshyov, D activated from reserve
delete Aaron Hyman, D placed on reserve
Savannah:
add Michael Suda, D signed contract
Trois-Rivières:
add Emmett Serensits, D activated from reserve
delete Vincent Sévigny, D recalled by Laval
Wheeling:
add Brent Johnson, D signed contract
delete Jack Beck, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre
