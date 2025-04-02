ECHL Transactions - April 2

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 2, 2025:

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

add Dylan Carabia, D activated from reserve

add Cody Sylvester, F activated from reserve

add Easton Armstrong, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Brenden Datema, D placed on reserve

delete Tyler Drevitch, F placed on reserve

delete Eric Neiley, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Bloomington:

add Patriks Marcinkevics, F signed contract

delete Mikael Robidoux, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Thomas Stewart, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Greenville:

add Tristan De Jong, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Jordan Power, D activated from reserve

delete Jacob Modry, D placed on reserve

delete Kolby Hay, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

Indy:

add Ethan Manderville, F returned from bereavement leave

add Michael Marchesan, F claimed off waivers from Atlanta 3/30

delete Kyle Maksimovich, F recalled by Rockford

delete Max Coyle, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Maine:

add Stan Basisty, G added as emergency backup goalie

add Alex Sheehy, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Josh Nixon, F placed on reserve

delete Nate Schweitzer, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Norfolk:

add Nathan Kelly, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

add German Yavash, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete German Yavash, F placed on reserve

delete Ben Zloty, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Carson Golder, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Chris Pascal, G released as emergency backup goalie

Orlando:

add Jon Gillies, G returned from loan by Syracuse

add Liam Devlin, F activated from reserve

add Nick Anderson, D activated from reserve

delete Mark Auk, D placed on reserve

delete Kelly Bent, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

add Artyom Borshyov, D activated from reserve

delete Aaron Hyman, D placed on reserve

Savannah:

add Michael Suda, D signed contract

Trois-Rivières:

add Emmett Serensits, D activated from reserve

delete Vincent Sévigny, D recalled by Laval

Wheeling:

add Brent Johnson, D signed contract

delete Jack Beck, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre

