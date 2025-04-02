Playoff Chase Primer: April 2-6, 2025

The Wheeling Nailers are coming off of a fabulous weekend at WesBanco Arena, as they won all three of their games, qualified for the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs, and helped Head Coach Derek Army make history. In case all of that wasn't awesome enough, there is more great news - three more home games are coming up this weekend. Here is everything you need to know, as the team prepares to wrap up its regular season home schedule.

YOU'RE WIZARDS, NAILERS NATION

One of the most popular promotions returns for its third season in a row, as Wizards & Wands Night highlights the weekend on Saturday night at 7:10. There will be a brand new wand giveaway, so make sure you're in line early. Come hungry and thirsty, as Chocolate Frogs and Butterbeer will both be available. Plus, you can sit with your house, and if you're not sure which house you belong in, give our Sorting Hat a try. Speaking of beverages, Friday night at 7:10 will be the final Frosty Friday of the regular season with $2 beers. Sunday's 4:10 contest has added another post game skate with the entire team.

MORE ON THE CLINCH

Sunday afternoon's 3-2 victory over Bloomington secured Wheeling's second straight postseason appearance, third in four years, and 17th in team history. The playoff berth was clinched in game 66, marking the earliest the Nailers have locked up their spot since 2006. Wheeling currently has an overall record of 39-23-4, in addition to a 22-9-2 mark on home ice. The team has won 40 games in a season five times (most recently 2005-06), and the 22 home wins tie the most that the club has recorded in the last 20 seasons (tying 2005-06 & 2014-15). Additionally, the Nailers closed out the month in style by winning six of their final nine games to earn their first winning record in the month of March since 2019.

WE'RE IN... WHAT'S NEXT?

The first box has been checked off, as the Nailers know they will have more hockey to play after the regular season concludes on April 13th. However, there is still one more big item to sort out - home ice advantage in the opening round of the playoffs. Wheeling enters the week with a three-point lead over Norfolk for second place in the North Division (the Nailers also hold the tiebreaker). The Admirals had a game postponed last week, so they temporarily have one additional game on the schedule, but that will get played Wednesday night, when they host Reading. The Royals will then make their way to WesBanco Arena to face the Nailers on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Wheeling has defeated Reading in six of eight meetings this season. Norfolk will have significantly farther to travel after Wednesday's clash, as the Admirals will make their first ever trip to Iowa to battle the Heartlanders on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

GOAT IS GOATING

Last season, fans were treated to what they thought was one of the best goaltending seasons in team history, when Taylor Gauthier won ECHL Goaltender of the Year. That position has gotten even better this season. Sergei Murashov won 13 straight games in the first half, and Gauthier just won his fifth ECHL Goaltender of the Week award to cap off an absurd month of March. Gauthier started ten games in March. He allowed one goal in seven of those tilts, picked up one shutout, allowed two goals once, and allowed three goals once, giving him a 1.18 goals against average and a .957 save percentage.

BROS IN THE PROS

Brothers Logan and Chase Pietila were teammates in college at Michigan Tech University, and on Friday night, they got the chance to suit up together for the first time as professional hockey players. Then, on Sunday, they became the second straight pair of brothers to record a point on the same goal, following in the footsteps of Cédric and Félix Paré, who accomplished the feat on November 11, 2022. Logan is one of two players (Louie Roehl) who has played in all 66 games this season and is on an AHL contract, while Chase will begin his NHL entry-level contract in the fall. The Pietilas are the ninth set of brothers to be teammates in Wheeling, joining Cédrick & Jonathan Bernier, Shaw & Nate Boomhower, Tanner & Jarrett Burton, Sean & Brian Collins, Paul & Tim Crowder, Karl & Karson Kaebel, Cédric & Félix Paré, and Quentin & Matt Van Horlick. (Note: There have been additional sets of brothers to play in Wheeling, but not at the same time.)

