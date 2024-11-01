Max Andreev Named ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for October
November 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks proudly announce that forward Max Andreev has been named the ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for October. Andreev was tied for the league-lead for all ECHL skaters with an impressive +9 rating across the month, celebrating not only his on-ice success but also his 26th birthday on October 22.
Andreev's month was highlighted by a dominant +4 performance on October 26 against the Allen Americans, part of his consistent even-or-better rating in all four October games. He recorded nine points (2 goals, 7 assists) during the month, reinforcing his status as a key contributor to the Mavericks' early-season success.
In his 67 career games with the Mavericks, Andreev has tallied 82 points (21 goals, 61 assists) and continues to showcase his skill and leadership. The Mavericks congratulate Max on this well-deserved honor and look forward to his continued contributions throughout the season.
