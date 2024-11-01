Bates, Stinil Earn AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performers of the Week
November 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that forwards Peter Bates and Michal Stinil are among four players selected for the AMI ¬ËGraphics ECHL ¬ËPlus Performers of the Month for October after sharing the league-lead with a plus-minus rating of +9 in the opening month of the ECHL season.
Bates posted an even or better rating in each of his five October games, including a pair of +3 performances on Oct. 25 and Oct. 26 against Tulsa. The 28-year-old tallied six points (1g-5a) in five games and has 101 points (49g-52a) in 131 career ECHL games with Wichita and Atlanta.
Stinil was even or better in all five games, was a +3 on Oct. 25 and Oct. 26 against Tulsa. The 25-year-old recorded a league-leading seven goals and 12 points in October and has totaled 188 points (83g-105a) in 189 career games with the Thunder. He is named as ECHL Player of the Week on Tuesday.
In recognition of their accomplishment, AMI ¬ËGraphics will present each player with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming home game.
