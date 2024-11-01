Fuel Fall to Kalamazoo on Friday
November 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Indy Fuel News Release
KALAMAZOO- The Fuel headed to Kalamazoo for the first time this season for the first of a two-game set on Friday night. Ultimately, the Fuel fell 2-0 to the K-Wings after a scoreless first period.
1ST PERIOD
The first period flew by quickly with very few whistles, no goals, and just one penalty at 18:16 on Kalamazoo's Phil Beaulieu for hooking.
Both teams had a few good chances but both Indy's Peyton Jones and Kalamazoo's Jonathan Lemieux made great saves to keep the game tied 0-0 at the end of the frame.
Through the first period, Indy outshot the K-Wings 11-6.
2ND PERIOD
Kalamazoo killed off that hooking penalty before getting a power play of their own at 0:45 after the Fuel was called for too many men on the ice. Kyle Maksimovich served that penalty and Indy ultimately killed it off.
At 7:49, Ty Farmer took the game's next penalty for slashing but the Fuel were able to kill it off.
Former K-Wing, Darby Llewellyn took a holding penalty at 10:58 sending them back to the penalty kill, but Bryan Lemos had a shorthanded breakaway shot that trickled past the goaltender. The puck was stopped in front of the line by a defenseman that jumped in and after a review, the close call was not called a goal and the game remained 0-0.
The Fuel killed off that penalty but after a scuffle behind Kalamazoo's net, Lemos took a hooking call and Indy headed back to the penalty kill.
At 15:15, Ayden MacDonald scored the first goal of the game to put Kalamazoo up 1-0 on the power play.
The period ended quickly after that. In the second period, Kalamazoo outshot Indy 12-6.
3RD PERIOD
Just 13 seconds into the period, Davis Codd was called for hooking which gave Indy an early power play. Exactly one minute later, Ted Nichol was called for tripping. This gave the Fuel a 5-on-3 advantage for a minute.
57 seconds later, Zach Berzolla took a cross checking penalty giving Indy a rare 6-on-3 advantage for 13 seconds.
After the first penalty was killed off, the Fuel went back to a 5-on-3 advantage but gave up a shorthanded goal to Josh Bloom at 3:02 to make it 2-0.
Things settled down after that with the next penalty coming at 11:26. That was a high sticking call on Collin Saccoman. The K-Wings were able to kill that off.
At 16:17, Luc Salem took a penalty for slashing which was followed up by a holding call on Matus Spodniak at 17:42. The Fuel were able to kill off those penalties but could not score before time expired on regulation.
Indy outshot Kalamazoo 29-26 but fell 2-0.
The Fuel will take on the K-Wings again tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Indy Fuel's Luc Salem and Andrew Bellant
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 1, 2024
- Cyclones Fall to Bison 3-2 at Home - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Fuel Fall to Kalamazoo on Friday - Indy Fuel
- Stingrays Shut out Everblades to Open Rays Cancer Awareness Weekend - South Carolina Stingrays
- McCarty Ties Game Late, Wichita Clips Rush in Overtime - Rapid City Rush
- Lions Defeat the Royals for the Second Time in Three Days - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Railers Stun Admirals Despite Wide Shot Margin - Norfolk Admirals
- Hawkins Scores Two in Home Opener Win Against Wheeling - Toledo Walleye
- Blades Fall to Stingrays in 3-0 Loss - Florida Everblades
- Worcester Beats Admirals 6-5 in Offensive Onslaught - Worcester Railers HC
- Bison Mitigate Cyclones, Win 3-2 - Bloomington Bison
- K-Wings Blank Fuel; 4-0 for 1st Time Since 2009-10 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Special Teams Power Walleye Comeback Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Bison Sign Max Neill - Bloomington Bison
- ECHL Transactions - November 1 - ECHL
- Max Andreev Named ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for October - Kansas City Mavericks
- Wichita Welcomes Rapid City Tonight to Start Three-Game Series - Wichita Thunder
- Tulsa's Gazizov Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Ruslan Gazizov Named Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month - Tulsa Oilers
- Kansas City Mavericks Announce Leadership Team, Celebrate Max Andreev's ECHL Plus Performer of the Month Award Ahead of Tonight's Game - Kansas City Mavericks
- K-Wings' Saccoman Named AMI Graphic ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - Kalamazoo Wings
- Defenseman Gavin White Recalled to AHL's Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Four Share AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- Savannah Defeats Orlando 4-1 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Rush Players to Appear at Try Hockey for Free Event on Saturday - Rapid City Rush
- Bates, Stinil Earn AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performers of the Week - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day - Game #5 Reading Royals vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- SIGNING: Admirals Sign Kelly Cup Champion Goaltender Cannata - Norfolk Admirals
- Rush Game Notes: November 1, 2024 at Wichita Thunder - Rapid City Rush
- John Muse Signs PTO with Bridgeport Islanders - Worcester Railers HC
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Utah, 8:10 PM CDT - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: Home Opener for Grizzlies 30th Season - Utah Grizzlies
- Knight Monsters Put Together Scary Good Performance in Halloween Win over Idaho - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Mark Olver Scores First as a Steelhead in 3-1 Loss vs. Knight Monsters - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.