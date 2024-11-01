John Muse Signs PTO with Bridgeport Islanders

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager & Associate Head Coach Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that goaltender John Muse has signed a professional tryout agreement with the Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League.

Muse, 36, has played in one game so far for the Railers this season. He made 19 saves on 21 shots faced in a 2-1 loss against the Reading Royals on October 20th. Muse last suited up in the AHL during the 2018-19 season, where he played in ten games for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Across his 184 game AHL career, Muse has a 2.66 goals against average to go with a .914 save percentage, a 93-63-11 record, along with 11 shutouts.

Prior to playing professional hockey, Muse was a highly decorated goalie at Boston College of Hockey East from 2007-08 to 2010-11. He was a two time NCAA DI Men's Ice Hockey Champion in 2008 & 2010, Hockey East Tournament Champion in 2008, 2010, and 2011, 2010-2011 Hockey East Goaltender of the Year, Walter Brown Award winner, First All-Star Team (Hockey East), and was named to the Second-All American Team.

