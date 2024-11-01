ECHL Transactions - November 1

November 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, November 1, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Filip Forsmark, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add James Marooney, D activated from reserve

add Keanan Stewart, F activated from reserve

delete Kurt Gosselin, D placed on reserve

Atlanta:

add Randy Hernandez, F acquired from Orlando 10/30

Bloomington:

add Max Neill, F signed contract 10/31

add Chandler Romeo, D activated from reserve

add Linus Hemstrom, F activated from reserve

delete Mitchell Smith, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

delete Thomas Stewart, D placed on reserve

delete Noah Dorey, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Ryan Siedem, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

add Justin Vaive, F activated from reserve

add Remy Parker, F activated from reserve

add Jon Gillies, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Landon Cato, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Jon Gillies, G placed on reserve

delete Steven MacLean, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Kyle Bollers, F placed on reserve

delete Dante Sheriff, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Florida:

add Kade Landry, D signed contract

add Alex Kile, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Kade Landry, D placed on reserve

delete Connor Doherty, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Yannick Turcotte, F activated from reserve

add Cameron Supryka, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Harrison Rees, D placed on reserve

delete Filip Fornaa Svensson, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Greenville:

add Mikael Robidoux, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Colton Young, F placed on reserve

delete Quinn Olson, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

delete Zach White, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Idaho:

add Romain Rodzinski, D activated from reserve

delete Blake Swetlikoff, F placed on reserve

delete Gavin White, D recalled to Texas by Dallas

Indy:

add Nathan Burke, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Sam Ruffin, F placed on reserve

delete Nathan Noel, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Adam Tisdale, F activated from reserve

delete Jon Martin, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Norfolk:

add Joe Cannata, G signed contract

delete Matt Suyderhoud, G removed as emergency backup goalie

Reading:

add Nolan Welsh, F activated from reserve

delete Nick Capone, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

add Alexander Suzdalev, F assigned from Hershey by Washington

add Erik Middendorf, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Hudson Thornton, D placed on reserve

delete Ben Hawerchuk, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Josh Wilkins, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Tahoe:

add Artur Cholach, D activated from reserve

delete Ryan Orgel, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Chris Jandric, D assigned by Laval

add Vincent Sévigny, D activated from reserve

delete Luke Cavallin, G recalled by Laval

delete Mathieu Boislard, D placed on reserve

delete Logan Nijhoff, F placed on reserve

Utah:

add Cade Neilson, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Aaron Aragon, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Wheeling:

add Owen Norton, D activated from reserve

Wichita:

add Tyler Jette, D activated from reserve

delete Declan Smith, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

delete John Muse, G loaned to Bridgeport

