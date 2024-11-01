ECHL Transactions - November 1
November 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, November 1, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Filip Forsmark, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
add James Marooney, D activated from reserve
add Keanan Stewart, F activated from reserve
delete Kurt Gosselin, D placed on reserve
Atlanta:
add Randy Hernandez, F acquired from Orlando 10/30
Bloomington:
add Max Neill, F signed contract 10/31
add Chandler Romeo, D activated from reserve
add Linus Hemstrom, F activated from reserve
delete Mitchell Smith, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
delete Thomas Stewart, D placed on reserve
delete Noah Dorey, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Ryan Siedem, D placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
add Justin Vaive, F activated from reserve
add Remy Parker, F activated from reserve
add Jon Gillies, G activated from 3-day injured reserve
add Landon Cato, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Jon Gillies, G placed on reserve
delete Steven MacLean, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Kyle Bollers, F placed on reserve
delete Dante Sheriff, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Florida:
add Kade Landry, D signed contract
add Alex Kile, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Kade Landry, D placed on reserve
delete Connor Doherty, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
Fort Wayne:
add Yannick Turcotte, F activated from reserve
add Cameron Supryka, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Harrison Rees, D placed on reserve
delete Filip Fornaa Svensson, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Greenville:
add Mikael Robidoux, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Colton Young, F placed on reserve
delete Quinn Olson, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
delete Zach White, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Idaho:
add Romain Rodzinski, D activated from reserve
delete Blake Swetlikoff, F placed on reserve
delete Gavin White, D recalled to Texas by Dallas
Indy:
add Nathan Burke, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Sam Ruffin, F placed on reserve
delete Nathan Noel, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Kalamazoo:
add Adam Tisdale, F activated from reserve
delete Jon Martin, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Norfolk:
add Joe Cannata, G signed contract
delete Matt Suyderhoud, G removed as emergency backup goalie
Reading:
add Nolan Welsh, F activated from reserve
delete Nick Capone, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
add Alexander Suzdalev, F assigned from Hershey by Washington
add Erik Middendorf, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Hudson Thornton, D placed on reserve
delete Ben Hawerchuk, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Josh Wilkins, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Tahoe:
add Artur Cholach, D activated from reserve
delete Ryan Orgel, D placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
add Chris Jandric, D assigned by Laval
add Vincent Sévigny, D activated from reserve
delete Luke Cavallin, G recalled by Laval
delete Mathieu Boislard, D placed on reserve
delete Logan Nijhoff, F placed on reserve
Utah:
add Cade Neilson, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Aaron Aragon, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Wheeling:
add Owen Norton, D activated from reserve
Wichita:
add Tyler Jette, D activated from reserve
delete Declan Smith, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
delete John Muse, G loaned to Bridgeport
