Luke LaMaster Scores First Pro Goal at Maverik Center

March 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies got goals from Luke LaMaster and Griffin Ness but it wasn't enough as Luke Richardson saved 32 of 34 to lead the Allen Americans to a 5-2 win on a Friday night at Maverik Center.

Allen took a 1-0 lead on a Brad Morrison goal 15 seconds into the game. Miko Matikka made it a 2-0 game as he scored 9:23 in. Mark Duarte extended Allen's lead at 14:52 of the frame. Allen led 3-0 after 20 minutes of play.

Luke LaMaster scored his first professional goal on a rebound from an Adam Berg shot 9:19 into the second period. Griffin Ness picked up an assist on the LaMaster goal as he now has a point in 5 of his 8 games with Utah. Allen's Reid Perepeluk scored his first ECHL goal 16:01 in. Allen led 4-1 after 2 frames.

Griffin Ness scored a power play goal on a Luke Manning pass 1:41 into the third period. The Americans capped off the scoring with an empty net goal 18:55 in from Liam Gorman. The Americans ended an 8 game losing streak.

Jake Barczewski stopped 24 of 28 in the loss. Utah was 1 for 3 on the power play and 1 for 1 on the penalty kill.

The rubber match of the three game series is on Saturday night at 7:10 pm. It's retro weekend as the Grizzlies are wearing throwback themed specialty jerseys. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Brad Morrison (Allen) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +2, 3 shots.

2. Luke Richardson (Allen) - 32 of 34 saves.

3. Luke LaMaster (Utah) - first professional goal.

