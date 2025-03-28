Ghost Pirates Sign Luedtke, Szmagaj

March 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today the club has signed defensemen Josh Luedtke and Ethan Szmagaj to ECHL contracts.

Luedtke, 24, has played the last three seasons at St. Cloud State University, appearing in 138 games, recording 12 goals and 32 assists. The Minnetonka, MN, native served as an alternate captain for the Huskies during the 2023-24 season. In 2019-20, Luedtke was the captain of the USHL's Des Moines Buccaneers, playing alongside fellow Ghost Pirates forward Matt Choupani.

Szmagaj, 23, spent four years at Arizona State University, including this past season as the program's captain. In total, the Canton, MI, native played 130 NCAA games, scoring six goals and registering 22 assists. Prior to joining the Sun Devils, Szmagaj suited up for the USHL's Waterloo Black Hawks from 2018-21.

