Maier Recalled to Providence, Mariners Sign Pearson

March 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners made a pair of goaltending moves on Friday. Nolan Maier was recalled to the American Hockey League's Providence Bruins while Ethan Pearson was signed to an Amateur Tryout out of Princeton University.

Maier earns his second call-up of the season, hoping to make his Providence Bruins debut. The 24-year-old netminder signed with Providence last summer and has spent the majority of the season with the Mariners. In 20 games with Maine, he's 8-11-1 with a 3.17 goals-against average and an .888 save percentage. He's also posted three shutouts. He has 10 prior games of AHL experience with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Ethan Pearson (6'2, 200 lbs) is a 22-year-old netminder from Fredericton, New Brunswick, who recently wrapped up a four-year college career at Princeton. His senior season was his best, with a 2.33 GAA and a .913 SV%, for a record of 7-8-2. Over four years at Princeton, Pearson went 20-27-4, with a 3.05 GAA and an .891 SV%. He was an honorable mention to the NCAA All-Ivy League Team in 2022-23, when he had posted shutouts as a sophomore. He's also been on the ECAC All-Academic team the last two years.

The Mariners have ten games left in the regular season and are in Reading, PA for three games against the Royals this weekend, Friday through Sunday. They're back home to host the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Wednesday, April 2nd for "Apres Ski" Night, also hosting the Lions on April 4th, 5th, and 9th. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on group discounts or 2025-26 season ticket packages, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

