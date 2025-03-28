Grizzlies Gameday - March 28, 2025 - Allen at Utah

March 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Allen Americans (14-39-8-2, 38 points, .302 point %) @ Utah Grizzlies (21-36-6-2, 50 points, .385 point %)

Date: March 28, 2025 Venue : Maverik Center Game Time: 7:10 pm.

Streaming : FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/12626546-2025-allen-americans-vs-utah-grizzlies

Audio : Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Home Game: March 29, 2025 - Allen @ Utah. 7:10 pm.

Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

Friday's Matchup

It's the second of a three-game series and the eighth of nine regular season meetings between Utah and Allen. Utah is 4-2-1 vs Allen this season. The Grizzlies have played many close games as 15 of their last 26 games have been decided by one goal. Watch out for the second period as Utah is third in the league with 80 goals in the middle frame this season.

Remaining Grizzlies Home Games for the 2024-2025 Season

March 28, 2025 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Youth Sports Night.

March 29, 2025 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Retro Night presented by Hercules First Federal Credit Union.

April 4, 2025 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm. Star Wars Night.

April 5, 2025 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm. Fan Appreciation Night presented by Les Schwab Tires.



Wednesday Recap: Grizzlies Win 6-5 Thriller

The Utah Grizzlies got 2 goals and 2 assists from Keaton Mastrodonato as they defeated the Allen Americans 6-5 on March 26 at Maverik Center. Reilly Connors scored his first pro goal 1:21 into the contest. Just 24 seconds later Adam Berg scored his sixth of the campaign. Allen battled back with 3 unanswered goals, 2 in the first period and a power play goal from Allen's Quinn Warmuth 4:37 into the second period. Mastrodonato scored back-to-back goals for Utah in the second half of the second period to take a 4-3 lead. Allen's Mark Duarte scored a power play goal late in the second frame to tie it up 4-4.

Former Grizzlies defenseman J.C. Brassard scored 46 seconds into the third period. Uth tied it up 22 seconds later on Luke Manning's 12th of the year. Mick Messner scored the game winner on a power play 11:57 into the third and the Grizzlies held on for the one goal win.

It was the first victory on a Wednesday this season. Utah has scored four or more goals in 19 of their 21 wins. Allen was 4 for 7 on the power play, Utah was 2 for 6.

Grizzlies Recent Standouts

Keaton Mastrodonato has a point in 5 of his last 7 games (5 goals, 3 assists). Mastrodonato has 12 multiple point games this season. He has taken 37 shots in 11 games in March.

Mastrodonato had 2 goals and 2 assists vs Allen on March 26. It was his second 4 point games this season as he scored 1 goal and 3 assists vs Idaho on February 15, 2025.

Griffin Ness scored his first goal in a Utah uniform on March 22nd at KC. Ness has a point in 4 of his 7 games with Utah (1g, 3a).

Briley Wood is 8th among league rookies with 45 points (20g, 25a). Wood leads Utah with 20 goals.

Derek Daschke is third among league defensemen with 51 points (15g, 36a). Daschke is 2nd among league defensemen with 15 goals. He leads Utah with 21 power play points (8g, 13a). Daschke is tied for third among league d-men in power play points. Daschke is tied for second among league d-men with 164 shots on goal.

Mick Messner has appeared in 143 consecutive regular season games. Messner leads Utah with 175 shots on goal.

Reed Lebster has had a solid rookie season with 18 goals and 24 assists, Lebster leads Utah with 26 points since February 1st (25 games, 10 goals, 16 assists) and a +2 rating in that stretch.

Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah has used 50 players this season. Utah is 6-0 when scoring a shorthanded goal. Utah has a second period goal in 18 of their last 21 games. Utah is third in the league with 80 second period goals. Utah is 14-1-1-1 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 11-8 on Saturdays this season. Utah has the fifth fewest penalty minutes per game at 10.15. 15 of their last 26 games have been decided by one goal. Utah is 19-2-2 when scoring 4 or more goals. Utah has 2 or more power play goals in 8 different games.

Recent Transactions

March 26 - Grizzlies release defenseman Lincoln Erne.

March 25 - Grizzlies sign forward Evan Friesen.

March 25 - Grizzlies release forward Reed Stark.

March 19 - Defenseman Josh Thrower was claimed off waivers from Kansas City. Thrower made his Grizzlies debut on March 21 at KC. Thrower is the 49th player to appear in a game for Utah this season.

March 14 - Grizzlies sign forward Reilly Connors.

March 10 - Grizzlies acquire forward Griffin Ness and defenseman Grant Gabriele from the Toledo Walleye in exchange for forward Cole Gallant.

Grizzlies Ironmen

There are 2 players who have appeared in all 65 games for the Grizzlies during the 2024-25 season: Mick Messner and Briley Wood. Cole Gallant played in each of Utah's first 58 games of the season before he was traded to Toledo for Griffin Ness, who coincidentally played in all of Toledo's first 59 games of the 2024-25 season. Ness is on pace to appear in 73 games this season if he plays in every game for Utah for the rest of the regular season.

Special Teams

Utah is 6-0 when scoring a shorthanded goal this season but they are 0-7 when they allow a "shorty". Utah is 18.5 percent on the power play this season. The Grizzlies were 2 for 6 on the power play on March 26 vs Allen. Utah has 8 games this season with 2 or more power play goals. The Grizzlies didn't commit any penalties on March 9 vs Tulsa. It was the third game this season where the Grizzlies didn't go on the penalty kill.

Utah Grizzlies 2024-2025 Roster

Forwards (15): Aaron Aragon, Craig Armstrong, Adam Berg, Reilly Connors, Dylan Fitze, Evan Friesen, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Keaton Mastrodonato, Mick Messner, Griffin Ness, Brayden Nicholetts, Neil Shea, Tyson Upper, Blake Wells.

Defenseman (10): Matt Araujo, Cody Corbett, Derek Daschke, Christian Hausinger, Kade Jensen, Cooper Jones, Andrius Kulbis-Marino, Luke LaMaster, Garrett Pyke, Josh Thrower.

Goaltenders (2): Jake Barczewski, Vincent Duplessis.

2024-2025 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 21-36-6-2

Home record: 11-16-4-1

Road record : 10-20-2-1

Win percentage : .385

Standings Points : 50

Last 10 : 2-7-1

Streak : 1-0

Goals per game : 3.08 (Tied 15th) Goals for : 200

Goals against per game : 4.05 (28th) Goals Against : 263

Shots per game : 31.43 (12th)

Shots against per game : 34.54 (26th)

Power Play : 42 for 222 - 18.9 % (18th)

Penalty Kill : 138 for 197 - 70.1 % (29th)

Penalty Minutes : 660. 10.15 per game.

Shorthanded Goals : 6.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed : 7.

Record When Scoring First: 14-8-2-2.

Opposition Scores First : 7-28-4.

Record in One Goal Games : 8-7-6-2

Games Decided Past Regulation : 5-0-6-2

Team Leaders

Goals : Briley Wood (20)

Assists : Derek Daschke (36)

Points : Daschke (51)

Plus/Minus : Cole Gallant (+5)

PIM : Andrew Nielsen (83)

Power Play Points : Daschke (21)

Power Play Goals : Daschke (8)

Power Play Assists : Keaton Mastrodonato (14)

Shots on Goal : Mick Messner (175)

Shooting Percentage : Briley Wood (13.6 %) - Minimum 60 shots.

Game Winning Goals : Daschke (3)

Wins : Jake Barczewski (12)

Save %: Jake Barczewski (.901)

Goals Against Average : Barczewski (3.50)

