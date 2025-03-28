Oilers' Skid Extends to Five Games at Hands of Red-Hot Rush

TULSA, Okla - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 3-2 to the Rapid City Rush on Thursday night at the BOK Center

Parker Bowman kicked off the scoring with 2:46 remaining in the opening period, jamming a rebound from underneath the nearly-sealed glove of Vyacheslav Buteyets to put the Rush 1-0. The goal marks the seventh straight game where Tulsa has conceded the opening goal.

Andrew Lucas tied the game with a power-play goal with less than two minutes remaining in the second frame, walking down from the right point before beating Connor Murphy on the glove side. Deni Goure jumped on an Oilers mistake 40 seconds later to regain a one-goal lead for the Rush, 2-1.

Ryan Wagner scored the eventual game-winning goal 4:16 into the third period, ripping a snapshot over the shoulder of Buteyets, setting a 3-1 score. Keegan Iverson patiently waited before wristing the puck through Murphy's five hole from the left circle, cutting the score to 3-2 with 11:55 remaining in his Oilers' debut, but a comeback didn't materialize in the final half period.

The Oilers look to halt a season long, five-game losing streak on Saturday, March 29 at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m.

