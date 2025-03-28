Miller Nets Two, Royals Hold Mariners to 17 Shots in Series Opener Win, 4-1
March 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (29-24-9-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Maine Mariners (26-33-4-0), 4-1, at Santander Arena on Friday, March 28th.
Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (11-14-4-0) earned the win in goal with 16 saves on 17 shots faced while Mariners' goaltender Brad Arvanitis (6-7-2-0) suffered the loss in goal with 25 saves on 27 shots.
The Mariners took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission on a game-opening goal from Xander Lamppa (10) at 18:23 into play. Matt Miller (12) evened the score with his first of two goals in the game at 4:40 into the middle frame.
With the score tied after 40 minutes, Miller (13) broke the 1-1 tie with his first multi-goal game of his professional career at 4:54 into the third period.
Jake Smith (13) and Logan Britt (2) added empty net goals to secure Reading's 4-1 series opener win over Maine.
With the win, the Royals improve to 4-2-0 through six games on their eight-game homestand and have won four of their last five games and a point in 13 of their last 15 (11-2-2-0), as well as 25 of their 32 games since Jan. 1st, 2025 (19-7-5-1).
The Royals continue a three-game in three-day weekend series at home against the Maine Mariners on Saturday, March 29th at 7 PM. The series concludes on Sunday, March 30th at 3 PM.
The Sunday game features $2 hot dogs, popcorn & nachos + $1 Kids tickets.
For tickets to all home games this season, visit: Single Game Tickets
