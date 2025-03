ECHL Transactions - March 28

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday March 28, 2025:

AMATUER TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Tahoe:

Brett Bliss, D

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Norfolk:

Tanner Andrew, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Dennis Busby, D claimed from Fort Wayne 3/26

add Sean Gulka, F activated from reserve

delete Elliott McDermott, D placed on reserve

delete Gustav Muller, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Allen:

add Miko Matikka, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Tony Civello, G added as emergency backup goalie

delete Mike Van Unen, D placed on reserve

delete Brayden Watts, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Anson Thornton, G placed on 14-day injured reserve

Atlanta:

add Michael Marchesan, F activated from reserve

delete Eric Neiley, F placed on reserve

Bloomington:

add Maxim Barbashev, F activated from reserve

add Jack Robilotti, D activated from reserve

delete Brett Budgell, F recalled by Hartford

delete Renat Dadadzhanov, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

add Rhett Parsons, D activated from reserve

delete Landon Cato, D placed on reserve

Florida:

add Harrison Israels, F signed contract

add Josh Ho-Sang, F signed contract

delete Kurtis Henry, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Oliver Chau, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Tommy Scarfone, G signed amateur tryout

add Brannon McManus, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Max Patterson, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Greenville:

add Dawson Tritt, F signed contract

add Sam Coatta, F activated from reserve

delete P.J. Fletcher, F placed on reserve

delete Tate Singleton, F recalled by Ontario

Idaho:

add Ryan Foss, F activated from reserve

add Christophe Fillion, F activated from reserve

delete Parker Berge, D placed on reserve

delete Patrick Moynihan, F placed on reserve

Indy:

add Lauri Sertti, D activated from reserve

add Ethan Manderville, F activated from reserve

delete Spencer Cox, F placed on reserve

delete Dakota Seaman, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

add Colby Enns, D signed amateur tryout

add Ben Raymond, F signed amateur tryout

delete Nathan Noel, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Dershahn Stewart, G added as emergency backup goalie

add Wyatt Wilson, D activated from reserve

add Noah Carlin, F activated from reserve

delete Jack Clement, D placed on reserve

delete Blake Christensen, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

add Dalton Duhart, F activated from reserve

add Alex Aslanidis, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Jack LaFontaine, G placed on reserve

delete Owen Cole, F placed on reserve

delete Daniel Amesbury, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Maine:

add Ethan Pearson, G signed amateur tryout

add Linus Hemstrom, F activated from reserve

add Alex DiPaolo, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Ethan Pearson, G added as emergency backup goalie

delete Ethan Pearson, G released as emergency backup goalie

delete Nolan Maier, G recalled by Providence

delete Chase Zieky, F placed on reserve

delete Matthew Philip, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Norfolk:

add Carson Musser, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Gehrett Sargis, F placed on reserve

delete Andrei Bakanov, F placed on reserve

delete German Yavash, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Reading:

add Mitchel Deelstra, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Zach Faremouth, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Savannah:

add Josh Luedtke, D activated from reserve

add Ethan Szmagaj, D signed contract

add Dilan Savenkov, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Ethan Szmagaj, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

add Blake Thompson, D activated from reserve

add Jace Isley, F activated from reserve

add Seth Eisele, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Jordan Klimek, D placed on reserve

delete Ben Hawerchuk, F placed on reserve

Tahoe:

add Jake Johnson, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Stanislav Demin, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

add Jan Bednar, G assigned by Grand Rapids

add Nolan Moyle, F activated from reserve

add Peyton Hoyt, F activated from reserve

add Adrien Beraldo, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Tanner Palocsik, D placed on reserve

delete Darian Pilon, F placed on reserve

delete Colby Ambrosio, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Dalton Messina, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Anthony Beauchamp, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Alex Beaucage, F assigned by Laval

delete Tommy Cormier, F placed on reserve

delete Kyle Havlena, D placed on family leave

Utah:

add Grant Gabriele, D returned from loan by Cleveland

add Josh Thrower, D activated from reserve

delete Garrett Pyke, D placed on reserve

delete Grant Gabriele, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Andrius Kulbis-Marino, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Wheeling:

add Jack Works, F activated from reserve

add Jack Beck, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Cole Cameron, D placed on reserve

delete Chrystopher Collin, F placed on reserve

delete Aidan Sutter, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

