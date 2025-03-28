Bison Extend Home Winning Streak in Overtime

March 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Chongmin Lee's overtime goal and Dryden McKay's 43-save performance propelled the Bloomington Bison over the Fort Wayne Komets in a 2-1 victory at Grossinger Motors Arena on Friday night.

The first period saw no scoring from either team despite 24 combined shots. Fort Wayne outshot the Bison by a 16-8 margin in the opening frame.

With a powerplay rolling over from the first stanza, Eddie Matsushima found the back of the net 1:13 into the second period on a rebound from Johny Evans. Lou-Félix Denis recorded the secondary assist on Matsushima's 27th tally of the season. The Komets would respond 16:22 into the frame, with Blake Murray burying his 16th goal of the season. Alex Aleardi and Matt Murphy recorded assists on the Komets' equalizing goal.

The third frame mirrored the first period with no goals from either team. There were no penalties committed in the third and the Bison outshot the Komets by a 13-11 margin. Each team had great scoring chances, but the goaltending duel sent the game to extra time.

3:02 into overtime, Chongmin Lee ended the game with a wrist shot from the slot. Matsushima and Ryan Siedem recorded assists on Lee's 17th goal of the season and second straight overtime game winning goal on home ice. The win extended the Bison's home win streak to four games.

McKay saw 44 shots and recorded the win. Connor Ungar recorded the loss with 32 saves on 34 shots. Bloomington went 1-for-2 on the power play and killed all three penalties.

2025-26 Full Season Memberships are now on sale! Early bird pricing starts at just $699 per seat. Payment plans are also available for less than $59 a month. To secure your seats visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.