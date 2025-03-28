Bednar Gets 4th Shutout Of The Season In Win Against Florida

March 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Florida Everblades in the first of two games down south with a final score of 1-0.

How it Happened:

The first period was competitive with both teams having a strong offensive effort and strong goaltending. The score remained 0-0 with Florida leading 9-8 in shots on goal. Toledo took a late penalty at the end of the period and will begin the second period on the penalty kill.

The 2nd period was similar to the 1st as it remained scoreless throughout the majority of the middle frame. Florida had heavy possession and controlled much of the period. Toledo shut down the Florida power play twice as the Everblades went 0-2 on the man-advantage.

However, at 16:05, the Walleye scored the first goal of the evening from either team to give them the 1-0 lead. Walleye newcomer, Dylan Moulton got the unassisted goal as his 2nd of the season.

The third period was one you see in a playoff game. The game remained 1-0 in favor of the Walleye, and Florida led 9-3 in shots on goal.

Florida went on the power play with 1:52 remaining in regulation. As they pulled goaltender Cam Johnson, Florida had the 6-on-4 man advantage.

Jan Bednar remained solid in net and Toledo stayed dominant as they secured the 1-0 win and Jan Bednar's 4th shutout of the season.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. TOL - D. Moulton (1G)

2. TOL - J. Bednar (28 SVS, SO)

3. TOL - S. Craggs

What's Next:

The Walleye will finish their trip down in Estero and will look to sweep Florida for the series finale against the Everblades tomorrow evening. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

