Brodeur, Thunder Shut Out Fuel 3-0
March 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - Jeremy Brodeur stopped all 30 shots he faced for his fourth shutout of the season as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Indy Fuel, 3-0, on Friday night in front of 4,732 at Cool Insuring Arena.
With just 25 seconds left in the first period, Grant Loven tipped in a Ryan Conroy shot from the point to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead. The goal was Loven's ninth of the year from Conroy and Brendan Less and the Thunder took that lead into the intermission.
Adirondack took a 2-0 lead at 4:37 of the second period as Greg Smith bounced in a deflection off a Dennis Busby shot for his sixth of the year. Busby and Isaiah Fox were awarded the assists as Busby's point was his first as a professional and the Thunder took the two-goal lead into the third period.
Kishaun Gervais added to the lead at 14:53 as the puck went off Grant Loven in front of the net, right to Gervais and he fired in his 10th of the year. Assists were given to Loven and Dennis Busby and the 3-0 lead held up as the final score.
Jeremy Brodeur stopped all 30 for his fourth win of the year and 60th over ECHL win.
The Thunder returns home tomorrow for the second night of Stick it to Cancer Weekend presented by Glens Falls Hospital to benefit Randy's Patient Assistance Fund at CR Wood Cancer Center. T-shirt giveaway to the first 1,000 fans and postgame jersey auction with all proceeds going to Randy's Patient Assistance Fund at CR Wood Cancer Center!
Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).
### #ADKThunder
Images from this story
|
Adirondack Thunder on game night
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 28, 2025
- Royals Host Mascot & Mariners for Stick It to Cancer, Slapshot's Birthday Bash - Reading Royals
- Miller Nets Two, Royals Hold Mariners to 17 Shots in Series Opener Win, 4-1 - Reading Royals
- Thunder Stalled on Friday Night in Front of 12,215 Fans - Wichita Thunder
- Stingrays Defeat Wings 4-1 for 12th Win in a Row - South Carolina Stingrays
- Blades' Five-Game Win Streak Ends - Florida Everblades
- Komets Qualify for Kelly Cup Playoffs in OT Loss to Bloomington - Fort Wayne Komets
- Everblades Agree to Terms with Josh Ho-Sang - Florida Everblades
- Bednar Gets 4th Shutout Of The Season In Win Against Florida - Toledo Walleye
- Milic, Admirals Blank Ghost Pirates in Dominant Victory - Norfolk Admirals
- Gauthier Perfect to Drop Magic Number to Six - Wheeling Nailers
- Cyclones Blanked by Nailers 2-0 on Friday Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Brodeur, Thunder Shut Out Fuel 3-0 - Adirondack Thunder
- Stingrays Announce Dates for Games 1 and 2 of the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs - South Carolina Stingrays
- Lamppa Scores Lone Goal in 4-1 Loss to Reading - Maine Mariners
- K-Wings Stymied by Red-Hot Stingrays Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Transactions - March 28 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday - March 28, 2025 - Allen at Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Ghost Pirates Sign Luedtke, Szmagaj - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Former Thunder Netminder Rodrigue Makes NHL Debut for Edmonton - Wichita Thunder
- Singleton Goes Back to Ontario, Swamp Rabbits Sign Tritt - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Returns Home Tonight to Host Rival Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Maier Recalled to Providence, Mariners Sign Pearson - Maine Mariners
- Everblades Agree to Terms with Josh Ho-Sang - Florida Everblades
- Game Day #63 - Worcester Railers vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Day Preview: Another Battle Tonight in Utah - Allen Americans
- Gladiators, Nicholas Wong Agree to Standard Player Contract - Atlanta Gladiators
- Oilers' Skid Extends to Five Games at Hands of Red-Hot Rush - Tulsa Oilers
- Murphy Stops Career-High 55, Rush Win in Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.