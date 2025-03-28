Brodeur, Thunder Shut Out Fuel 3-0

March 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder on game night

GLENS FALLS - Jeremy Brodeur stopped all 30 shots he faced for his fourth shutout of the season as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Indy Fuel, 3-0, on Friday night in front of 4,732 at Cool Insuring Arena.

With just 25 seconds left in the first period, Grant Loven tipped in a Ryan Conroy shot from the point to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead. The goal was Loven's ninth of the year from Conroy and Brendan Less and the Thunder took that lead into the intermission.

Adirondack took a 2-0 lead at 4:37 of the second period as Greg Smith bounced in a deflection off a Dennis Busby shot for his sixth of the year. Busby and Isaiah Fox were awarded the assists as Busby's point was his first as a professional and the Thunder took the two-goal lead into the third period.

Kishaun Gervais added to the lead at 14:53 as the puck went off Grant Loven in front of the net, right to Gervais and he fired in his 10th of the year. Assists were given to Loven and Dennis Busby and the 3-0 lead held up as the final score.

Jeremy Brodeur stopped all 30 for his fourth win of the year and 60th over ECHL win.

