Gauthier Perfect to Drop Magic Number to Six

March 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers' Taylor Gauthier

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers took one step closer to punching their ticket to the Kelly Cup Playoffs by knocking off an opponent they've had great success against this season. Wheeling got first period goals from Phip Waugh and Jack Beck, and Taylor Gauthier's 18 saves made the 2-0 score hold up, as the Nailers defeated the Cincinnati Cyclones at WesBanco Arena. The win was Derek Army's 147th as head coach, which ties Clark Donatelli for the most in team history. Wheeling also dropped its magic number to six points to clinch a playoff spot.

The Nailers had a magnificent start to the contest, as they scored two goals in a span of 56 seconds, while outshooting Cincinnati, 13-4. The first goal came at the 12:03 mark. Defenseman Phip Waugh led all players with four shots in the stanza, and he cashed in on one of them by zipping a wrist shot from the left side of the slot into the bottom-right portion of the cage. That was followed quickly by a terrific setup from Cole Tymkin, who whirled around the goal, then stashed a pass into the low slot for Jack Beck's one-timer into the top-right corner, which was confirmed by video review.

The Cyclones put forth a better effort in an attempt to respond in the second, but Wheeling kept the visitors at bay, including a breakaway stop by Taylor Gauthier against Remy Parker. The 2-0 score navigated its way all the way to the finish line, as the Nailers were triumphant for the 37th time this season and eighth time against Cincinnati. In addition to only allowing 18 shots, Wheeling's strong defensive game was bolstered by not going to the penalty kill at all.

Taylor Gauthier earned his second shutout of the season (both against the Cyclones) and seventh of his career in a Nailers uniform, as he was perfect on 18 shots. Pavel Cajan suffered his first regulation loss in his last 12 starts for Cincinnati, as he made 27 saves on 29 shots.

