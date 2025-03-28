Game Day Preview: Another Battle Tonight in Utah

March 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans goaltender Anson Thornton makes a stop against the Utah Grizzlies

Salt Lake City, Utah -- The Allen Americans (14-39-8-2), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Utah Grizzlies (21-36-6-2) tonight at 8:10 PM CST at the Maverik Center. Tonight is the middle game of a three-game series.

Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 7:40 PM CST

Puck Drop: 8:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Social Media: Alyssa Santos

Next Home Game: 4/1/25 vs. Tulsa Oilers, 7:10 PM CST

Offense Comes Alive: The Allen Americans scored the most goals in a game since early January putting five on the board but falling a little short in a 6-5 loss to the Utah Grizzlies on Wednesday night. Utah jumped on the Americans early scoring on their first two shots to grab a 2-0 lead less than two minutes into the hockey game. The Americans had an answer, scoring three unanswered. Two in the first period, and one early in the second to take their first lead 3-2. The Grizzlies responded quickly with two of their own, as Utah Forward Keaton Mastrodonato scored a pair of goals, his 16th and 17th of the season. Mark Duarte had an answer scoring his 19th with just 55 seconds left in the second frame. The game was tied 4-4 after two periods. The Americans responded early in the third as J.C. Brassard scored on the power play 46 seconds into the frame to give Allen a 5-4 lead. For the third time in the game, Utah tied the score and eventually reclaimed the lead with a two-goal third period. The Americans pulled the goalie late trying to tie the score, but it was not in the cards as Utah beat the Americans 6-5 in a wild affair in West Valley City.

Power Play on Track: The Americans scored four power play goals on Wednesday night, a season high for the Americans going 4-for-7. The previous high was three power play goals coming in Rapid City in November. The seven power play opportunities was also a season high. The previous high was six. The Americans power play moved up to #23 overall at 16.9% (34-for-201). Spencer Asuchak (IR) leads the team with seven power play goals.

Head-to-Head with Utah: The Americans and Grizzlies have played seven times this season, with the Americans winning three of the seven games (3-3-1). Utah has won the last three meetings in the season series. Tonight's game will be the next to the last between the two clubs this year.

Defense Steps Up: The Americans were missing two of their top offensive players Wednesday night with both Miko Matikka and Brayden Watts out of the lineup. Defensemen J.C. Brassard (5), Jay Powell (2), and Quinn Warmuth all found the back of the net for the Americans.

Comparing Allen and Utah:

Allen Americans:

Home: 6-19-4-1

Away: 8-20-4-1

Overall: 14-39-8-2

Last 10: 1-9-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (19) Mark Duarte

Assists: (31) Brayden Watts

Points: (48) Brayden Watts

/-: (0) Kamerin Nault

PIM's: (80) Nick Isaacson

Utah Grizzlies:

Home: 11-16-4-1

Away: 10-20-2-1

Overall: 21-36-6-1

Last 10: 2-7-1-0

Utah Grizzlies Leaders:

Goals: (20) Briley Wood

Assists: (36) Derek Daschke

Points: (51) Derek Daschke

+/-: (+3) Derek Daschke

PIM's (35) *Aaron Aragon

*Active leader

