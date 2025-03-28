Thunder Returns Home Tonight to Host Rival Kansas City

March 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder defend their goal against the Kansas City Mavericks

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, returns home tonight at 7:05 p.m. to host Kansas City.

This is the ninth meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Mavericks. All-time, Wichita is 93-76-26 against Kansas City and 49-34-10 at home against the Mavericks. On Wednesday, Wichita claimed a 3-2 win over Kansas City at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Tonight is the second of a three-game miniseries between the two teams. Tonight is also the second-to-last home game for Wichita at INTRUST Bank Arena. The Thunder and the Mavericks will close their season-series tomorrow night in Independence.

The Thunder are in third place with 79 points. The Mavericks are in first with 89.

Peter Bates added two assists on Wednesday night. He pulled into a first-place tie in the league with 48 helpers. He has points in eight-straight games. Bates needs five more to reach 100 assists for his career.

Michal Stinil recorded the game-winner on Wednesday night. He has points in 14-straight games, which is the longest point streak in the league to date. Over that stretch, Stinil has recorded 19 points (5g, 14a). He needs seven points to set a new career high, which he set in 2022-23 when he hit 79 (31g, 48a).

Jay Dickman set a new career high with 70 points on Wednesday night. He set a new career high in assists with 41 and tied his career high with 29 goals. Dickman is the third Thunder player to hit 70 points this season.

Kobe Walker had a goal and an assist on Wednesday night. He became the fourth player this season to reach 60 or more points.

Trevor Gorsuch has been a workhorse for the Thunder. The veteran netminder has started 16-straight games. He tied the franchise record, which was set in 2021-22 by Evan Buitenhuis.

THUNDERBOLTS...Michal Stinil (72), Peter Bates (72) and Jay Dickman (70) are two, three and four in scoring...Stinil is fourth in assists (47)...Dickman is fifth with 29 goals and tied for first with 12 power play goals...Wichita is third to last in penalty minutes per game (10.03)...Wichita is 25-6-2 when scoring first...Wichita is 18-4-2 when leading after one...Wichita is 24-2-2 when leading after two...Wichita is 16-7-0 in games decided by three or more goals...Wichita is 14-7-6-1 in one-goal games...

MAVS NOTES - Cade Borchardt leads the league with 35 goals...Daniel Amesbury leads the ECHL with 11 majors...Marcus Crawford is tied for 12th in scoring by a defenseman (39) and minor penalties for a blueliner with 30...Jake McLaughlin leads all defenseman in plus/minus (+33)...Kansas City is outscoring opponents 102-86 at home and 123-80 on the road...Kansas City is 32-5-1-1 when scoring first...

Our next home game is on Friday, March 28 against Kansas City. Join us for QuikTrip Buy In and Affiliate Night, presented by Sharky's Island Bites. Head over to any Wichita-area QT location to get your complimentary upper-level ticket vouchers.

Fans can redeem by scanning the QR code, bringing the vouchers into the Thunder office or to the box office the night of the game. Fans can also redeem them digitally.

Our final home game is coming soon. Join us on Sunday, April 6 as we host our arch-rival, Allen. Toyota FanFest will start at noon in front of Entrance A and B. More details will be released soon. Our End of Season Awards will be released before the opening faceoff.

April 6 is also Team Photo Day. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a team photo, courtesy of BG Products, Groundworks, Select PT and Rose Harvest Design.

Sunday, April 6 is also Autism Acceptance Night, presented by Wichita State University Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders. The team will be wearing a special Autism-themed uniform.

