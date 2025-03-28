Glads Lose In Round One Of Home & Home Against Greenville
March 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC. - The Atlanta Gladiators (26-29-6-2) were defeated by the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (24-33-6-2) by a final score of 5-3 on Friday evening, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, in Greenville, South Carolina.
Drew DeRidder started in goal for the Gladiators, while on the other side, for Greenville, was Pierce Charleson.
21 seconds into the game, the home side took the advantage, as Carter Savoie (21st) brook loose, and deked out Drew DeRidder to put the Swamp Rabbits up 1-0.
At 7:38, the Gladiators would respond, as Ryan Francis (11th) scored his first goal in an Atlanta sweater, wiring a wrist shot past Pierce Charleson. The goal was assisted by Alex Young.
A few minutes later at 10:31, Stepan Timofeyev (15th) lit the lamp on the power-play, putting Greenville on top for the second time in the game.
A back-and-forth middle frame would result in a goal for Ryan Cranford (10th) as at 12:01, he put home a sizzling snapshot by the Greenville goaltender.
At the end of a Gladiator power-play, the Swamp Rabbits would wind up with a 3-on-0, and it would be Carter Savoie (22nd) who finished off a beautiful backdoor passing play.
In the third, while on another man advantage, Atlanta would tie the game for the third time in the contest, as Derek Topatigh (11th) slapped the puck into the net, assisted by Cody Sylvester and Carson Denomie at 8:35.
With the game tied once again, the Swamp Rabbits tilted the ice into their favor during the final ten minutes of regulation to secure the two points.
First, at 13:25. Austin Saint (10th) deflected in a Jack Brackett wrist shot. Then, a few minutes later at 17:03, Brackett (2nd) would score from atop the right circle, putting Greenville ahead by two.
Drew DeRidder stopped 20/25 in the loss for Atlanta, while Pierce Charleson denied 31 of 34 for Greenville in the victory.
