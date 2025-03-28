K-Wings Stymied by Red-Hot Stingrays Friday

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (27-30-5-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, could not overcome three-straight goals by the South Carolina Stingrays (47-14-3-2) Friday at Wings Event Center, falling 4-1.

Kylor Wall (4) opened the scoring at the 10:21 mark of the first. Zach Berzolla (20) forced a turnover in the defensive zone and found Wall streaming down the right side in the clear. Wall drove to the right hashmark and ripped a wrist shot under the blocker of the Stingrays' goalie and in.

South Carolina scored twice in the second period. Once at the 16-second mark and another at the 15:29 mark.

The Stingrays' goal at the 4:12 mark of the third brought the lead to two, and South Carolina scored on an empty net with 43 seconds remaining to seal the victory.

Jonathan Lemieux (12-19-4-0) made several phenomenal stops in defeat, going 35-of-38. The K-Wings had no penalty minutes for the first time this season.

The K-Wings host the Stingrays again Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Wings Event Center.

It will be the PAW Patrol / Pucks N' Paws Game, with the goal horns turned off and the barks turned ALL the way up! Plus, the first 1,000 fans receive a K-Wings Dog Leash, the first intermission will feature the pup race, and stick around after the game for the PAW Patrol jersey auction.

