Singleton Goes Back to Ontario, Swamp Rabbits Sign Tritt

March 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today via a pair of Swamp Rabbit Moving Transactions that forward Tate Singleton returns to the team's AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign, and forward Dawson Tritt signs his first professional contract with the Swamp Rabbits.

Singleton goes back to the Reign for a second time this season. Th 5'9", 180-pound forward logged six games with the Swamp Rabbits AHL affiliate his last time out, getting into a fight against the Iowa Wild on January 12th. He returned to the Swamp Rabbits ahead of "NASCAR Night" back in late January, and has since earned 11 goals and 19 points in 25 games. He leaves the Swamp Rabbits as the team's third active leading scorer with 37 points (18g-19ast) in 51 games.

Hailing from West Lebanon, New Hampshire, Singleton, 26, spent last season between the ECHL with the Newfoundland Growlers (59gp, 25g-23ast-48pts) and AHL's Toronto Marlies (12gp, 1g-5ast-6pts). He turned professional last season following the conclusion of his NCAA college hockey career with The Ohio State University, compiling 70 points (33g-37ast) in 140 games as a Buckeye.

Tritt joins the Swamp Rabbits looking for his first action as a professional hockey player. The 6'2", 180-pound forward completed his NCAA college career, all with Lake Super State University, earning seven goals and 17 points in 33 games this season.

From Spokane, Washington, Tritt, 24, earned 69 career points (33g-36ast) in 139 games with the Lakers over four years. Before going to college, he played a lone NAHL season with the Lone Star Brahmas, and parts of three seasons with the BCHL's Alberni Valley Bulldogs.

The Swamp Rabbits begin a home-and-home series with the Atlanta Gladiators tonight, March 28th. Puck drop for "Hockey & Hops", presented by KW Beverage, is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

