Lamppa Scores Lone Goal in 4-1 Loss to Reading

March 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







READING, PA - The Reading Royals scored four unanswered goals to defeat the Maine Mariners 4-1 on Friday night at Santander Arena. Xander Lamppa scored Maine's only goal.

After a slow start, the Mariners found their game midway through the opening period. Still scoreless into the final two minutes of the frame, the Mariners finally broke through and it was the Penn State duo connecting. Christian Sarlo carried the puck to the bottom of the left circle and fed it in behind goaltender Keith Petruzzelli out to Lamppa, who backhanded his 10th goal of the season into an open net. Maine led 1-0 after one.

The Royals tied things up less than five minutes into the second period. Matt Miller followed up a rebound in the slot and cashed one past Brad Arvanitis to make it 1-1 at 4:40. The Royals outshot the Mariners 10-3 in the period, but it was a 1-1 game through 40 minutes.

Miller struck with his second goal of the game at 4:54 of the third to break the tie, getting free in the slot and beating Arvanitis with a backhander. A pair of empty net goals by Jake Smith and Logan Britt brought the game to the 4-1 final. The Mariners were held to just 17 shots in the game, Petruzzelli stopping 16 to earn the win. Arvanitis stopped 25 of 27.

The Mariners (26-33-4) play again in Reading on Saturday night at 7:00 PM and Sunday afternoon at 3:00 PM. They're back home to host the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Wednesday, April 2nd for "Apres Ski Night," the first of four straight home games against the Lions. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on group discounts or 2025-26 season ticket packages, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

