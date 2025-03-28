Komets Qualify for Kelly Cup Playoffs in OT Loss to Bloomington

March 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







On Friday, the Komets traveled to Bloomington to battle the Bison as they qualified for the playoffs with one point gained in the 2-1 overtime loss.

After a scoreless first period, Bloomington's Eddie Matsushima scored his 27th on a power-player to put the Bison up 1-0 at 1:13 as the Komets answered with a Blake Murray tally at 16:22 with helpers coming from Matt Murphy and Alex Aleardi.

Both teams could not score in the third, so the game was decided in overtime as Bloomington's Chongming Lee scored at 3:02 on Bison's only shot of the extra frame. Conner Ungar took the loss, making 32 saves.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.