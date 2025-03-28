Komets Qualify for Kelly Cup Playoffs in OT Loss to Bloomington
March 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
On Friday, the Komets traveled to Bloomington to battle the Bison as they qualified for the playoffs with one point gained in the 2-1 overtime loss.
After a scoreless first period, Bloomington's Eddie Matsushima scored his 27th on a power-player to put the Bison up 1-0 at 1:13 as the Komets answered with a Blake Murray tally at 16:22 with helpers coming from Matt Murphy and Alex Aleardi.
Both teams could not score in the third, so the game was decided in overtime as Bloomington's Chongming Lee scored at 3:02 on Bison's only shot of the extra frame. Conner Ungar took the loss, making 32 saves.
