Mavericks Clinch Playoff Berth in Mountain Division
March 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks have officially clinched a berth in the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs following a win over the Wichita Thunder. The victory marks the team's third consecutive trip to the postseason and comes one year after their run to the 2024 Kelly Cup Finals. With a current record of 43-17-5 through 65 games, the Mavericks have amassed 91 points and boast a commanding .700 winning percentage, solidifying their place atop the ECHL's Mountain Division and among the league's top contenders.
Kansas City's success has been fueled by a deep and balanced roster. Cade Borchardt leads the way offensively with 64 points (35 goals, 29 assists) in 53 games, followed by Damien Giroux, who has contributed 51 points (25G, 26A) across 61 games. Casey Carreau has added 49 points (21G, 28A), while Max Andreev has posted 46 points in just 46 games, including a team-leading 30 assists. On the blue line, Marcus Crawford has paced all Mavericks defensemen with 39 points (8G, 31A) in 61 games, while Justin MacPherson has also made an impact with 33 points.
In goal, the Mavericks have received key contributions from all four netminders throughout the season. Victor Östman leads the group with 21 wins in 32 games, holding a 2.52 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. Jack LaFontaine has also been a steady presence, recording 16 wins with a 2.49 GAA and .905 save percentage. Rookie Noah West has impressed in limited action, going 5-0-0 with a 1.38 GAA and .943 save percentage, while Alex Aslanidis earned his first win in a Mavericks sweater and has made three appearances.
Kansas City enters the final stretch of the regular season riding a 7-3-0-0 record in their last 10 contests and is currently second in the Western Conference, trailing only the Toledo Walleye. With their playoff berth secured, the Mavericks now shift their focus to locking up home-ice advantage for the opening round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs. They return to Cable Dahmer Arena on Saturday to close out their series against the Wichita Thunder, with puck drop scheduled for 6:05 PM.
