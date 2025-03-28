Former Thunder Netminder Rodrigue Makes NHL Debut for Edmonton

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that former Thunder netminder Olivier Rodrigue made his NHL debut last night for the Edmonton Oilers.

Rodrigue, 24, came on in relief during the third period of the Oilers' 6-1 loss in Seattle against the Kraken. He made seven saves, giving up one goal.

The Chicoutimi, Quebec native appeared in 15 games for the Thunder during the 2021-22 season. He went 7-7-1 with a 3.57 goals-against average and .907 save percentage.

Rodrigue has spent the last two years with the Bakersfield Condors. He was drafted in the second round (#62 overall) by Edmonton in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Rodrigue joins a deep list of netminders that played in the Air Capital before making their NHL debut. Other goaltenders that have played in Wichita are Dylan Wells, Scott Darling, Chris Driedger, Tyler Bunz, Stuart Skinner, Magnus Chrona and Georgi Romanov.

Other players that have made their NHL Debut after playing in Wichita are Vincent Desharnais, Bobby McMann, Jack Rodewald and Hayden Hodgson.

Wichita returns home tonight at 7:05 p.m. to host Kansas City.

Our next home game is on Friday, March 28 against Kansas City. Join us for QuikTrip Buy In and Affiliate Night, presented by Sharky's Island Bites. Head over to any Wichita-area QT location to get your complimentary upper-level ticket vouchers.

Fans can redeem by scanning the QR code, bringing the vouchers into the Thunder office or to the box office the night of the game. Fans can also redeem them digitally.

Our final home game is coming soon. Join us on Sunday, April 6 as we host our arch-rival, Allen. Toyota FanFest will start at noon in front of Entrance A and B. More details will be released soon. Our End of Season Awards will be released before the opening faceoff.

April 6 is also Team Photo Day. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a team photo, courtesy of BG Products, Groundworks, Select PT and Rose Harvest Design.

Sunday, April 6 is also Autism Acceptance Night, presented by Wichita State University Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders. The team will be wearing a special Autism-themed uniform.

