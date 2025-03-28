Game Day #63 - Worcester Railers vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières

March 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières play host to the (New York Islanders affiliate) Worcester Railers this weekend for the teams' final head-to-head encounters in the regular-season.

Players to watch for the Lions de Trois-Rivières:

#11 Emmett Serensits: The defenceman will be playing his first game as a professional, and he'll be filling a significant need among the Lions' blueliners as he is the only right-handed shot.

#86 Jakov Novak: The forward returns to the lineup after spending the past few weeks with the AHL's Laval Rocket. He sports 20-29-49 totals in 43 games with the Lions this season.

#92 Logan Nijhoff: Last week's Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week will be looking to continue the momentum he established over the past few games. He's likely to be part of the first line along with Anthony Beauregard and the recently returned Novak.

Players to watch for the Worcester Railers:

#44 Anthony Callin: The forward had a goal and an assist in Worcester's win over the Lions last Sunday. He has 42 points in 57 games this season, with four of those points coming against the Lions.

#27 Cam McDonal: The defenceman is expected to be in the lineup after having been with the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders (AHL). In 27 ECHL games this season he has 0-11-11 totals, with four of those assists coming against Trois-Rivières.

#32 Michael Bullion: The goaltender has recorded 15 wins in 31 games this season, but he's been a consistent thorn in the Lions' side as evidenced by his two wins last weekend.

The second game in the teams' three-games-in-three-days series is Saturday afternoon, once again at Colisée Vidéotron.

