Everblades Agree to Terms with Josh Ho-Sang

March 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades forward Josh Ho-Sang

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades forward Josh Ho-Sang(Florida Everblades)

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have agreed to terms with forward Josh Ho-Sang on a standard player contract.

Ho-Sang, 29, won the Kelly Cup with the Everblades last season, posting one goal and 17 assists during the Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Toronto native also provided two goals and 13 assists in 11 regular season games ahead of the playoffs.

Before the Everblades, Ho-Sang played 53 NHL games and 225 AHL games split between the New York Islanders, Bridgeport Sound Tigers, San Antonio. The right-shot forward scored seven goals and 17 assists in the NHL.

The Kelly Cup Champion was drafted in the first round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft 28th overall by the New York Islanders from the Ontario Hockey League's Windsor Spitfires. Ho-Sang played 256 OHL games split between Windsor and the Niagara IceDogs, finishing with 82 goals and 210 assists.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.