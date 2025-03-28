Gladiators, Nicholas Wong Agree to Standard Player Contract

March 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that the club has signed forward Nicholas Wong to an ECHL Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Wong, 23, turns pro following 84 games at the University of Toronto, where the right-shot forward recorded 46 points (25g, 21a) across three seasons.

In juniors, Wong spent time with the OHL's Oshawa Generals, Kingston Frontenacs and Saginaw Spirit, serving as a teammate of Ryan Cranford with Kingston during the 2018-19 campaign. Overall, Wong appeared in 260 total OHL games over his five seasons, producing 122 points (68g, 54a).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.