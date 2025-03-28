Cyclones Blanked by Nailers 2-0 on Friday Night

Wheeling, WV - The Cincinnati Cyclones were shutout by the Wheeling Nailers in a 2-0 loss on Friday night at WesBanco Arena. An 18-save performance from Taylor Gauthier gave Wheeling their eighth win of the season over Cincinnati.

The Wheeling Nailers struck first with a goal from defenseman Phip Waugh. After Cyclones netminder Pavel Cajan made multiple impressive saves, the puck bounced to Waugh in space for a golden opportunity. Waugh scored his second goal of the season and gave the Nailers a 1-0 lead with 7:57 left in the opening period.

53 seconds later, Wheeling would strike again. Forward Jack Beck scored on a centering feed from forward Cole Tymkin. Forward Eli Lieffers was the recipient of the secondary assist on Beck's eighth goal of the season as the Nailers took a 2-0 lead heading into the second period.

Neither team was able to find the back of the net in the middle period. The Cyclones penalty kill prevailed in the only power play of the period. The Cyclones led the period in shots on goal with 10 to Wheeling's eight. The Nailers held their 2-0 lead heading into the third period.

The Cyclones were only able to direct four shots on goal in the final period as the Nailers took the 2-0 shutout victory. The Cyclones have yet to record a victory over Wheeling this season.

Cajan impressed for Cincinnati in his return to the crease after time with the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League. The Cyclones netminder made 27 saves in a valiant effort between the pipes for Cincinnati.

The Cyclones will play the Wheeling Nailers once again tomorrow night at WesBanco Arena. The meeting will be the ninth and final between the two teams this season. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

