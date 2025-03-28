Thunder Stalled on Friday Night in Front of 12,215 Fans
March 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita returned home on Friday night, falling to Kansas City, 3-0, in front of 12,215 fans at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Trevor Gorsuch was terrific in the losing effort, stopping 27 shots. Rookie netminder Noah West stopped all 23 shots he faced and earned his first shutout as a pro.
Damien Giroux opened the scoring late in the first period. Zack Trott won a puck battle below the goal line after a shot from Landon McCallum hit the side of the net. Trott found Giroux and he beat Gorsuch with a one-timer for his 25th of the season.
In the second, the two netminders were outstanding for their respective teams. West only saw six shots, but five of them were quality opportunities. Gorsuch made 10 stops, including one on Casey Carreau, who had a breakaway.
Kansas City tacked on two more in the third period and pulled away with the win. David Cotton scored at 4:20 with assists to Jackson Berezowski and Nathan Dunkley.
Wichita pulled Gorsuch with one minute to go, but Luke Loheit found an empty net with 30 seconds left to make it 3-0.
The Thunder were shut out for the fourth time this season and second time by Kansas City. Gorsuch started his 17-straight game, which is a new franchise record for consecutive starts in a season for a Thunder netminder.
Both teams were 0-for-1 on the man advantage.
The two teams play tomorrow night for the final time this season with a 6:05 p.m. puck drop at Cable Dahmer Arena.
Our final home game is coming soon. Join us on Sunday, April 6 as we host our arch-rival, Allen. Toyota FanFest will start at noon in front of Entrance A and B. More details will be released soon. Our End of Season Awards will be released before the opening faceoff.
April 6 is also Team Photo Day. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a team photo, courtesy of BG Products, Groundworks, Select PT and Rose Harvest Design.
Sunday, April 6 is also Autism Acceptance Night, presented by Wichita State University Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders. The team will be wearing a special Autism-themed uniform. Buy Tickets HERE.
Fans can also save on tickets with our Winning Weeknight deal for Sunday, April 6. Get four tickets and a $20 gift card to Ollie's Bargain Outlet for just $80. Click HERE to buy tickets.
-Thunder-
Images from this story
|
Wichita Thunder battle the Kansas City Mavericks
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 28, 2025
- Mavericks Clinch Playoff Berth with 3-0 Shutout - Kansas City Mavericks
- Charleson Nets First Win In Weekend Opener Against Atlanta - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Railers Take Third Straight Over Lions To Open Weekend - Worcester Railers HC
- Bison Extend Home Winning Streak in Overtime - Bloomington Bison
- Fuel Shut Out By Adirondack On Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Glads Lose In Round One Of Home & Home Against Greenville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Host Mascot & Mariners for Stick It to Cancer, Slapshot's Birthday Bash - Reading Royals
- Miller Nets Two, Royals Hold Mariners to 17 Shots in Series Opener Win, 4-1 - Reading Royals
- Thunder Stalled on Friday Night in Front of 12,215 Fans - Wichita Thunder
- Stingrays Defeat Wings 4-1 for 12th Win in a Row - South Carolina Stingrays
- Blades' Five-Game Win Streak Ends - Florida Everblades
- Komets Qualify for Kelly Cup Playoffs in OT Loss to Bloomington - Fort Wayne Komets
- Everblades Agree to Terms with Josh Ho-Sang - Florida Everblades
- Bednar Gets 4th Shutout Of The Season In Win Against Florida - Toledo Walleye
- Milic, Admirals Blank Ghost Pirates in Dominant Victory - Norfolk Admirals
- Gauthier Perfect to Drop Magic Number to Six - Wheeling Nailers
- Cyclones Blanked by Nailers 2-0 on Friday Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Brodeur, Thunder Shut Out Fuel 3-0 - Adirondack Thunder
- Stingrays Announce Dates for Games 1 and 2 of the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs - South Carolina Stingrays
- Lamppa Scores Lone Goal in 4-1 Loss to Reading - Maine Mariners
- K-Wings Stymied by Red-Hot Stingrays Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Transactions - March 28 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday - March 28, 2025 - Allen at Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Ghost Pirates Sign Luedtke, Szmagaj - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Former Thunder Netminder Rodrigue Makes NHL Debut for Edmonton - Wichita Thunder
- Singleton Goes Back to Ontario, Swamp Rabbits Sign Tritt - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Returns Home Tonight to Host Rival Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Maier Recalled to Providence, Mariners Sign Pearson - Maine Mariners
- Everblades Agree to Terms with Josh Ho-Sang - Florida Everblades
- Game Day #63 - Worcester Railers vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Day Preview: Another Battle Tonight in Utah - Allen Americans
- Gladiators, Nicholas Wong Agree to Standard Player Contract - Atlanta Gladiators
- Oilers' Skid Extends to Five Games at Hands of Red-Hot Rush - Tulsa Oilers
- Murphy Stops Career-High 55, Rush Win in Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wichita Thunder Stories
- Thunder Stalled on Friday Night in Front of 12,215 Fans
- Former Thunder Netminder Rodrigue Makes NHL Debut for Edmonton
- Thunder Returns Home Tonight to Host Rival Kansas City
- Walker Flourishing in Second Season in Wichita
- Thunder Pulls Out 3-2 Win To Close Road Trip Vs. Mavericks