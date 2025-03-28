Thunder Stalled on Friday Night in Front of 12,215 Fans

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita returned home on Friday night, falling to Kansas City, 3-0, in front of 12,215 fans at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Trevor Gorsuch was terrific in the losing effort, stopping 27 shots. Rookie netminder Noah West stopped all 23 shots he faced and earned his first shutout as a pro.

Damien Giroux opened the scoring late in the first period. Zack Trott won a puck battle below the goal line after a shot from Landon McCallum hit the side of the net. Trott found Giroux and he beat Gorsuch with a one-timer for his 25th of the season.

In the second, the two netminders were outstanding for their respective teams. West only saw six shots, but five of them were quality opportunities. Gorsuch made 10 stops, including one on Casey Carreau, who had a breakaway.

Kansas City tacked on two more in the third period and pulled away with the win. David Cotton scored at 4:20 with assists to Jackson Berezowski and Nathan Dunkley.

Wichita pulled Gorsuch with one minute to go, but Luke Loheit found an empty net with 30 seconds left to make it 3-0.

The Thunder were shut out for the fourth time this season and second time by Kansas City. Gorsuch started his 17-straight game, which is a new franchise record for consecutive starts in a season for a Thunder netminder.

Both teams were 0-for-1 on the man advantage.

The two teams play tomorrow night for the final time this season with a 6:05 p.m. puck drop at Cable Dahmer Arena.

