Railers Take Third Straight Over Lions To Open Weekend

March 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivières Lions' Wyatt McLeod and Worcester Railers' Anthony Repaci on game night

Trois-Rivières, QC - The Worcester Railers HC (32-27-2-4 70pts) took down the Trois-Rivières Lions (41-14-6-2, 90pts), on Friday night by a final score of 3-2 in front of a crowd of 2,397 at the Colisée Vidéotron. The Railers are back on the ice next at the Colisée Vidéotron on Saturday, March 29th at 3:00 p.m. EST.

Lincoln Hatten (1-0-1) scored the only first period goal putting Worcester ahead 1-0. Pito Walton (1-1-2) got the second period scoring started making it 2-0 in Worcester's favor. Trois-Rivières would go on to tie the score at 2-2 in the second period with goals from Nicolas Guay (1-1-2), and Jacob Novak (1-0-1). Neither team would score in the third, taking the game to overtime where Anthony Repaci (1-0-1) scored the game winning goal for Worcester.

The Railers struck first tonight as Lincoln Hatten (8th) buried a rebound off the pad of Luke Cavallin, putting Worcester ahead 1-0 in the first period. Hatten was the lone first period goal scorer as Michael Bullion saved all nine of the Lions shots keeping them off the board. Worcester outshot Trois-Rivières 11-9 in the first.

The Railers kept the pressure on as they extended their lead to 2-0. Pito Walton (2nd) scored his first goal as a Railer on a four-on-four sequence following a roughing call on both Griffin Loughran and Jakov Novak. The Lions answered back with back-to-back goals. The first Lions goal came from Nicolas Guay (12th) who was followed up by Jakov Novak (21st). Shots favored Worcester 10-7 in the second period.

The third period was a stalemate despite multiple power play opportunities on both ends of the ice. Neither team would find the game winning goal before the horn sounded, resulting in overtime for the seventh time between these two teams this season. Shots favored Worcester 9-5 in the third period.

Worcester went on the penalty kill early in overtime following a high-sticking penalty on Jordan Kaplan just 1:04 into the overtime period. The Railers kept the Lions off the scoresheet as Michael Bullion made four saves in overtime. It only took one shot for Worcester in overtime to seal the game as Anthony Repaci scored the game winner leading the Railers to the 3-2 win. Shots favored Trois-Rivières in overtime 4-1 and favored Worcester in the game 31-25.

Notes:

Three Stars: 3rd Star: Pito Walton (1-1-2, +2, 3 shots), 2nd Star: Anthony Beauregard (0-2-2, +1, 2 shots), 1st Star: Nicolas Guay (1-1-2, +1, 1 shot)... Final shots favored Worcester 31-25... Luke Cavallin (18-8-1-1) made 28 saves on 31 shots for Trois-Rivières... Michael Bullion (16-13-0-2) made 23 saves on 25 shots for Worcester, while Hugo Ollas backed up... Worcester went 0-for-3 on the power play while Trois-Rivières went 1-for-6... Alec Cicero (DNP), Ryan Dickinson (IR), J.D. Dudek (IR), Kabore Dunn (DNP), Riley Ginnell (IR), Kolby Johnson (IR), Matt Ustaski (IR) did not dress for Worcester... Anthony Repaci led the Railers in shots with 5... The Railers are now 19-18-2-2 all-time vs. the Lions and 12-9-1-0 at the Colisée Videotron.

