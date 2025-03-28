Royals Host Mascot & Mariners for Stick It to Cancer, Slapshot's Birthday Bash
March 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a three-game in three-day weekend series at home against the Maine Mariners on Saturday, March 29th at 7 PM. The series concludes on Sunday, March 30th at 3 PM.
The Sunday game features $2 hot dogs, popcorn & nachos + $1 Kids tickets.
For tickets to all home games this season, visit: Single Game Tickets
Royals Right Now:
The Royals enter game two of the three-game series against Maine having won four of their last five games overall, for a 29-24-9-1 record (68 points). The Royals took the series opener on Friday, March 28th, 4-1, with two goals from Matt Miller and 16 saves on 17 shots faced by Keith Petruzzelli. The win continues a 4-2-0 showing in a eight-game homestand which continues after a victory against the Norfolk Admirals on March 21st in a shootout, 2-1, before dropping game two against Norfolk on Saturday, March 22nd, 4-1 defeating the Admirals on Sunday, March 23rd, 2-1.
Reading opened the home stand with a two-game series split against Trois-Rivières with a 2-1 win over the Lions on Saturday, March 15th after dropping the opener on Friday, March 14th, 5-3.
Previous Game Recap
Forward Matt Miller leads Reading in points (33) while forward Matt Brown leads the Royals in goals (17) and defenseman Sam Sedley is first on the team in assists (26).
Scouting the Mariners:
Maine enters the Saturday square-off with a 26-33-4-0 record overall (56 points) through 63 games in the 2024-25 campaign. The Mariners have won four of their last seven games, with a point earned in five of their last seven games overall (4-2-1).
ECHL affiliates to the Boston Bruins (NHL) and Providence Bruins (AHL), Maine's offense is led by forward Brooklyn Kalmikov in points (49) and assists (31) while forward Lynden McCallum leads the Mariners in goals (23).
- The games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:
FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4
Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals
Flyers Radio 24/7: FlyersRadio247.com -
Follow the Royals on X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and subscribe to the Ã°ÂËâ¢Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂºÃ°ÂËÂ¢Ã°ÂËÂÃ°ÂËÂ´ Ã°ÂË'Ã°ÂËÂªÃ°ÂËÂ¯Ã°ÂËÂ¨Ã°ÂËÂ¥Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂ® email list to know when promotions and deals at all homes games this season goes live!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 28, 2025
- Mavericks Clinch Playoff Berth with 3-0 Shutout - Kansas City Mavericks
- Charleson Nets First Win In Weekend Opener Against Atlanta - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Railers Take Third Straight Over Lions To Open Weekend - Worcester Railers HC
- Bison Extend Home Winning Streak in Overtime - Bloomington Bison
- Fuel Shut Out By Adirondack On Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Glads Lose In Round One Of Home & Home Against Greenville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Host Mascot & Mariners for Stick It to Cancer, Slapshot's Birthday Bash - Reading Royals
- Miller Nets Two, Royals Hold Mariners to 17 Shots in Series Opener Win, 4-1 - Reading Royals
- Thunder Stalled on Friday Night in Front of 12,215 Fans - Wichita Thunder
- Stingrays Defeat Wings 4-1 for 12th Win in a Row - South Carolina Stingrays
- Blades' Five-Game Win Streak Ends - Florida Everblades
- Komets Qualify for Kelly Cup Playoffs in OT Loss to Bloomington - Fort Wayne Komets
- Everblades Agree to Terms with Josh Ho-Sang - Florida Everblades
- Bednar Gets 4th Shutout Of The Season In Win Against Florida - Toledo Walleye
- Milic, Admirals Blank Ghost Pirates in Dominant Victory - Norfolk Admirals
- Gauthier Perfect to Drop Magic Number to Six - Wheeling Nailers
- Cyclones Blanked by Nailers 2-0 on Friday Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Brodeur, Thunder Shut Out Fuel 3-0 - Adirondack Thunder
- Stingrays Announce Dates for Games 1 and 2 of the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs - South Carolina Stingrays
- Lamppa Scores Lone Goal in 4-1 Loss to Reading - Maine Mariners
- K-Wings Stymied by Red-Hot Stingrays Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Transactions - March 28 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday - March 28, 2025 - Allen at Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Ghost Pirates Sign Luedtke, Szmagaj - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Former Thunder Netminder Rodrigue Makes NHL Debut for Edmonton - Wichita Thunder
- Singleton Goes Back to Ontario, Swamp Rabbits Sign Tritt - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Returns Home Tonight to Host Rival Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Maier Recalled to Providence, Mariners Sign Pearson - Maine Mariners
- Everblades Agree to Terms with Josh Ho-Sang - Florida Everblades
- Game Day #63 - Worcester Railers vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Day Preview: Another Battle Tonight in Utah - Allen Americans
- Gladiators, Nicholas Wong Agree to Standard Player Contract - Atlanta Gladiators
- Oilers' Skid Extends to Five Games at Hands of Red-Hot Rush - Tulsa Oilers
- Murphy Stops Career-High 55, Rush Win in Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Royals Host Mascot & Mariners for Stick It to Cancer, Slapshot's Birthday Bash
- Miller Nets Two, Royals Hold Mariners to 17 Shots in Series Opener Win, 4-1
- Royals Open Three-Game Home Series with Mariners, Free Tickets to 2025 High School & College Graduates
- Royals vs Admirals Shift Series to VA, Royals Watch Party at Island Pizza Begins at 6 PM
- Parker Gahagen Recalled by Lehigh Valley