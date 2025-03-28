Royals Host Mascot & Mariners for Stick It to Cancer, Slapshot's Birthday Bash

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a three-game in three-day weekend series at home against the Maine Mariners on Saturday, March 29th at 7 PM. The series concludes on Sunday, March 30th at 3 PM.

The Sunday game features $2 hot dogs, popcorn & nachos + $1 Kids tickets.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game two of the three-game series against Maine having won four of their last five games overall, for a 29-24-9-1 record (68 points). The Royals took the series opener on Friday, March 28th, 4-1, with two goals from Matt Miller and 16 saves on 17 shots faced by Keith Petruzzelli. The win continues a 4-2-0 showing in a eight-game homestand which continues after a victory against the Norfolk Admirals on March 21st in a shootout, 2-1, before dropping game two against Norfolk on Saturday, March 22nd, 4-1 defeating the Admirals on Sunday, March 23rd, 2-1.

Reading opened the home stand with a two-game series split against Trois-Rivières with a 2-1 win over the Lions on Saturday, March 15th after dropping the opener on Friday, March 14th, 5-3.

Previous Game Recap

Forward Matt Miller leads Reading in points (33) while forward Matt Brown leads the Royals in goals (17) and defenseman Sam Sedley is first on the team in assists (26).

Scouting the Mariners:

Maine enters the Saturday square-off with a 26-33-4-0 record overall (56 points) through 63 games in the 2024-25 campaign. The Mariners have won four of their last seven games, with a point earned in five of their last seven games overall (4-2-1).

ECHL affiliates to the Boston Bruins (NHL) and Providence Bruins (AHL), Maine's offense is led by forward Brooklyn Kalmikov in points (49) and assists (31) while forward Lynden McCallum leads the Mariners in goals (23).

