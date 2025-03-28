Fuel Shut Out By Adirondack On Friday Night
March 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Indy Fuel News Release
GLENS FALLS- Despite high energy coming off of the shootout win on Wednesday, the Fuel could not find the back of the net in their second game against Adirondack this week. With 74 total penalty minutes between both teams, Adirondack scored in every period and Brodeur got his fourth professional shutout.
1ST PERIOD
The period started with a quick shot in front of Ben Gaudreau, but he was able to make the save. The Thunder put consistent pressure on Gaudreau for the first couple of minutes.
The period consisted of a couple of deflections and numerous icings.
Nathan Burke had two great shots, but Brodeur made the save, along with Lee and Farmer putting pressure on the Thunder towards the end of the period.
Grant Loven had his ninth goal of the season with 19:35 left in the period. Conroy and Less assisted the goal.
There were no penalties in the period but Indy outshot Adirondack 12-8, despite the 1-0 score.
2ND PERIOD
Fuel got off to a hot start, trying to find the equalizer with some shots on the board early in the second. However, that was thwarted by a Thunder goal.
Greg Smith nets his sixth of the season from Busby and Fox to make it a 2-0 game.
The Fuel got a fire under them and had great opportunities, yet it was squashed by a Lucas Brenton tripping penalty at 17:07.
The penalty was killed off and the period was over. Indy outshot Adirondack 10-6 in the period and 22-14 overall through two.
3RD PERIOD
The fireworks started in the third period as things got chaotic fast.
The Thunder's Ebrahim took a delay of game penalty at 3:19, where the Fuel got some action on the net but none in.
Ethan Manderville took a cross-checking minor at 7:40, which was successfully killed off.
Adirondack's Wheeler got a high stick minor drawn by Maksimovich at 10:47.
Conroy got a boarding penalty at 11:17, giving the Fuel a 5-on-3 opportunity. The Fuel were not able to capitalize on it.
The next goal was not a Fuel one but another Adirondack goal by Gervais, assisted by Loven and Busby.
After that, mass chaos.
Tucker and Wheeler each took a double minor for roughing at 15:56.
Jordan Martin took a boarding penalty. The Thunder's Conroy took a double minor roughing call and then a 10-minute misconduct for continuing the altercation.
Then Farmer and Gulka took matching fighting majors at 16:07.
Right before the puck dropped, Bilek and Gervais dropped the gloves and earned fighting majors and 10-minute misconduct calls for fighting prior to the drop of the puck.
Ultimately the Fuel lost 3-0 to Adirondack despite outshooting them 30-22.
The Fuel face the Thunder again tomorrow night before heading back home to host the Toledo Walleye on Tuesday.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 28, 2025
- Mavericks Clinch Playoff Berth with 3-0 Shutout - Kansas City Mavericks
- Charleson Nets First Win In Weekend Opener Against Atlanta - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Railers Take Third Straight Over Lions To Open Weekend - Worcester Railers HC
- Bison Extend Home Winning Streak in Overtime - Bloomington Bison
- Fuel Shut Out By Adirondack On Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Glads Lose In Round One Of Home & Home Against Greenville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Host Mascot & Mariners for Stick It to Cancer, Slapshot's Birthday Bash - Reading Royals
- Miller Nets Two, Royals Hold Mariners to 17 Shots in Series Opener Win, 4-1 - Reading Royals
- Thunder Stalled on Friday Night in Front of 12,215 Fans - Wichita Thunder
- Stingrays Defeat Wings 4-1 for 12th Win in a Row - South Carolina Stingrays
- Blades' Five-Game Win Streak Ends - Florida Everblades
- Komets Qualify for Kelly Cup Playoffs in OT Loss to Bloomington - Fort Wayne Komets
- Everblades Agree to Terms with Josh Ho-Sang - Florida Everblades
- Bednar Gets 4th Shutout Of The Season In Win Against Florida - Toledo Walleye
- Milic, Admirals Blank Ghost Pirates in Dominant Victory - Norfolk Admirals
- Gauthier Perfect to Drop Magic Number to Six - Wheeling Nailers
- Cyclones Blanked by Nailers 2-0 on Friday Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Brodeur, Thunder Shut Out Fuel 3-0 - Adirondack Thunder
- Stingrays Announce Dates for Games 1 and 2 of the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs - South Carolina Stingrays
- Lamppa Scores Lone Goal in 4-1 Loss to Reading - Maine Mariners
- K-Wings Stymied by Red-Hot Stingrays Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Transactions - March 28 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday - March 28, 2025 - Allen at Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Ghost Pirates Sign Luedtke, Szmagaj - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Former Thunder Netminder Rodrigue Makes NHL Debut for Edmonton - Wichita Thunder
- Singleton Goes Back to Ontario, Swamp Rabbits Sign Tritt - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Returns Home Tonight to Host Rival Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Maier Recalled to Providence, Mariners Sign Pearson - Maine Mariners
- Everblades Agree to Terms with Josh Ho-Sang - Florida Everblades
- Game Day #63 - Worcester Railers vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Day Preview: Another Battle Tonight in Utah - Allen Americans
- Gladiators, Nicholas Wong Agree to Standard Player Contract - Atlanta Gladiators
- Oilers' Skid Extends to Five Games at Hands of Red-Hot Rush - Tulsa Oilers
- Murphy Stops Career-High 55, Rush Win in Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.