Stingrays Announce Dates for Games 1 and 2 of the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs
March 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays have officially secured home-ice advantage for the first round of the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Neal Brothers. The Stingrays will open their playoff run at the North Charleston Coliseum with Game 1 on Friday, April 18, at 7:05 p.m., followed by Game 2 on Saturday, April 19, at 6:05 p.m. The team's playoff opponent will be determined at a later date.
The Stingrays are going to the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the 29th time in the franchise's 32 seasons in the ECHL. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats now at StingraysHockey.com or Ticketmaster.com and be part of the electrifying atmosphere as the Stingrays embark on their quest for a fourth Kelly Cup championship!
Currently, the Stingrays sit atop the entire ECHL standings with 99 points, positioning themselves as a strong championship contender. Stay tuned for additional details regarding the full Kelly Cup Playoffs schedule and matchups. For the latest updates, follow the Stingrays on social media and visit StingraysHockey.com.
