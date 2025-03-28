Mavericks Clinch Playoff Berth with 3-0 Shutout
March 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO - Behind a flawless performance from goaltender Noah West and a steady offensive attack, the Kansas City Mavericks blanked the Wichita Thunder 3-0 on Friday night at INTRUST Bank Arena, officially clinching a spot in the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs.
West turned aside all 23 shots he faced, earning his first shutout of the season and improving to a perfect 5-0-0 in a Mavericks uniform.
Damien Giroux opened the scoring at 17:29 of the first period, finishing a setup from Zack Trott and Landon McCallumto give KC an early lead.
After a scoreless second, the Mavericks struck twice in the third to put the game out of reach. David Cotton made it 2-0 at 4:20, knocking in a rebound from Jackson Berezowski and Nathan Dunkley. With less than a minute remaining, Luke Loheit added the empty netter at 19:30, assisted by Nolan Sullivan and Nate Knoepke.
Kansas City outshot Wichita 30-23, including a strong 10-shot second period and a responsible defensive effort that limited the Thunder to just six shots per period after the first.
The Mavericks return home to Cable Dahmer Arena on Saturday night for the final game of the three-in-four stretch against the Wichita Thunder. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.
Mavericks Clinch Playoff Berth with 3-0 Shutout
