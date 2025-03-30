Grizzlies Win 7-6 in a Shootout on Retro Night

March 30, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies got the shootout game winning goal from Briley Wood as they defeated the Allen Americans 7-6 in front of a crowd of 6872 at Maverik Center. Utah went 5-3-1 in the season series vs Allen.

Allen took a 1-0 lead on Mark Duarte's 20th goal of the campaign. Ayden MacDonald extended the Americans lead 7:38 in. The Grizzlies scored back-to-back 4 on 4 goals as Keaton Mastrodonato 12:52 in and Luke Manning 13:22 in to tie the game. Garrett Pyke scored his first professional goal 16:22 in to give Utah a 3-2 lead.

Allen's Jared Westcott scored 4:53 into the second period to tie the game 3-3. Utah responded with three unanswered second period goals. Reed Lebster scored his 19th of the campaign on a power play 12:28 in. Griffin Ness scored his 14th of the season 14:47 in. Dylan Fitze gave Utah a 6-3 lead with his 8th of the season 17:26 in. Allen's Brad Morrison scored a power play goal 19:00 in. Utah led 6-4 after 40 minutes of play.

The Americans got third period goals from Michael Gildon and Quinn Warmuth to tie up the contest 6-6. Allen outshot Utah 18 to 9 in the third frame. Allen outshot Utah 8 to 7 in overtime but neither team found the back of the net. Allen outshot Utah 50 to 45. Utah got shootout goals from Ness and Wood, Allen got a shootout goal from Ayden MacDonald.

Allen went 2 for 5 on the power play, Utah was 2 for 6. Luke Manning and Griffin Ness each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Keaton Mastrodonato had 1 goal, 1 assist and led Utah with 9 shots on goal. Derek Daschke had 2 assists as he picked up his 14th multiple point game of the season.

Utah goaltender Jake Barczewski stopped 44 of 50 and 3 of 4 in the shootout as he earned his 13th win of the season. Allen's Luke Richardson stopped 38 of 44 and 2 of 4 in the shootout.

3 stars

1. Griffin Ness (Utah) - 1 goal, 2 assists, +1, 3 shots, shootout goal.

2. Luke Manning (Utah) - 1 goal, 2 assists, +2, 4 shots.

3. Keaton Mastrodonato (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist, 9 shots.

